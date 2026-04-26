Vishwak Sen and Tharun Bhascker’s ENE Repeat underway in Thailand

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi was a major success and resonated with younger audiences, thanks to its raw honesty and effortless humour in its portrayal of friendship and ambition. Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu reunite, reviving the chemistry that made the original so memorable, while Srinath Maganti joins the cast as a new addition. Tharun Bhascker returns as director, retaining his signature quirky storytelling style. Srujan Yarabolu and Sandeep Nagireddy are backing the film under the banners of S Originals and Rootnode Cinema.