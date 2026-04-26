Vishwak Sen and Tharun Bhascker’s ENE Repeat underway in Thailand

Tharun Bhascker is juggling both acting and directing. His upcoming film Gayapadda Simham, in which he plays the lead, is set to hit screens on May 1. Meanwhile, his directorial venture — the sequel to the cult hit Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi — is progressing rapidly. The team has now officially announced that the shoot of ENE Repeat is progressing in Thailand.
Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi was a major success and resonated with younger audiences, thanks to its raw honesty and effortless humour in its portrayal of friendship and ambition. Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu reunite, reviving the chemistry that made the original so memorable, while Srinath Maganti joins the cast as a new addition. Tharun Bhascker returns as director, retaining his signature quirky storytelling style. Srujan Yarabolu and Sandeep Nagireddy are backing the film under the banners of S Originals and Rootnode Cinema.
A still from the sets captures a breezy, laid-back moment, with the ‘Team Kanyaraasi’ gang exuding effortless charm as they lounge in a vintage blue convertible. Promising to recreate the same carefree energy and chaotic fun, the film aims to revisit the lives of the beloved gang. With much of the original team returning, the sequel carries a strong sense of nostalgia.
The film also brings together a solid technical crew. Vivek Sagar composes the music, AJ Aaron handles the cinematography, and Raviteja Girijala is in charge of editing. Sowmithri N joins the team as executive producer.