Gedela Raju Movie Review: This murder mystery is let down by its screenplay

Gedela Raju Movie Review:
It has been the season of small films, and joining the list this Friday is Gedela Raju. Composer-actor Raghu Kunche plays the titular role in the directorial debut of Chaitanya Moturi. The film, which is essentially a murder mystery, goes on a different tangent thanks to the director's attempt at a different narrative style. Unfortunately, due to inexperience, the execution lacks grip and fails to engage consistently.
Director: Chaitanya Moturi
Cast: Raghu Kunche, Vikas, Tina Sravya, Ramachandra Punyamurthula, Mounika, Ravi Chinnibilli, and others
The story is set in Kakinada and its surrounding areas in Andhra Pradesh. Bhagavanth Raju, also known as Gedela Raju (Raghu Kunche), is a notorious history-sheeter and a womaniser. He aspires to contest in the corporation elections, where his rival Durga (Srikanth Iyengar) is also vying for the same ticket. The local MLA asks them to work together, but they part ways after an argument. On the same day, Gedela Raju is murdered, prompting a serious police investigation.
Parallelly, Rich (Vikas) and Meera are in love, while Vijay (Ramachandra) and Satya (Tina Sravya) form another couple. Sivayya (Ravi Anand), a local theatre artist, is also among the suspects. The central question remains: who killed Gedela Raju?
Director Chaitanya Moturi chooses a whodunit thriller and begins on an interesting note with the murder. He introduces multiple characters, each with possible motives. The film follows a non-linear narrative, moving back and forth between timelines, with the police interrogating suspects and the story unfolding through their flashbacks.
While the suspense is maintained until the climax, the screenplay becomes cluttered with two love stories and multiple subplots. Initially, they seem connected to the murder, but eventually create confusion. A tighter and more focused screenplay could have made a big difference.
The film hints at several suspects, including Durga, but fails to develop these angles convincingly. The repeated misdirection weakens the narrative impact. In a film of this genre, the investigating officer is expected to be strong and central to the story. However, the CI, played by Divya, comes across as dull and underwhelming, which is a major drawback.
The narration of Gedela Raju’s life, from his rise to his murder, lacks clarity and coherence, making the screenplay feel inconsistent. Durga’s character is also not effectively established. The climax feels rushed, and the revelation of the murder lacks impact. Songs act as speed breakers in the narrative, though Raghu Kunche’s music and background score work in the film’s favour. The cinematography captures the realistic settings well and adds to the atmosphere.
On the performance front, Raghu Kunche delivers a convincing act as Gedela Raju. His Kakinada accent, body language, and screen presence stand out, making it a notable role in his career. Ravi Chinnibilli, as Sivayya, is another highlight, delivering an authentic and impactful performance. Srikanth Iyengar doesn’t get much scope, Tina Sravya and Mounika, along with the rest of the young cast, do their part adequately.
Finally, Gedela Raju is a murder mystery that manages to hold its core suspense till the end. However, the non-linear and inconsistent screenplay works against the film. Performances by Raghu Kunche and Ravi Chinnibilli are definite highlights. Overall, it turns out to be a passable, time-pass watch.