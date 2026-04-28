Tabu and Nagarjuna begin filming ‘King100’, marking actor’s 100th film

NEW DELHI: Actors Tabu and Nagarjuna have commenced shooting for their forthcoming film, tentatively titled King100.
Tabu, who has previously collaborated with Nagarjuna on films such as Ninne Pelladata and Aavida Maa Aavide, announced the news on Instagram on Monday. She shared an image of the clapperboard bearing the film’s title, captioning it: “And we begin with the #King100. #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios.”
The project is being directed by Ra Karthik and produced under Nagarjuna’s home banner, Annapurna Studios. Notably, the film marks Nagarjuna’s 100th appearance on screen.
Tabu was last seen in Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar. Released on 17 April, the film has already crossed Rs 150 crore at the global box office.
Nagarjuna’s most recent release was Kuberaa, which also featured Dhanush and Jim Sarbh in key roles.
(With inputs from PTI)