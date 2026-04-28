Tabu and Nagarjuna begin filming ‘King100’, marking actor’s 100th film

The project is being directed by Ra Karthik and produced under Nagarjuna’s home banner, Annapurna Studios. Notably, the film marks Nagarjuna’s 100th appearance on screen.

Tabu was last seen in Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar. Released on 17 April, the film has already crossed Rs 150 crore at the global box office.

Nagarjuna’s most recent release was Kuberaa, which also featured Dhanush and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

(With inputs from PTI)