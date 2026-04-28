Kasyap Sreenivas: Gayapadda Simham is a complete fun entertainer

Addressing the comparisons to films like Money Money, Sreenivas says the approach with Gayapadda Simham is slightly different. “Brahmanandam garu’s character in that film, he sees himself as a hero. In Gayapadda Simham, every character feels like a hero. In fact, everyone behaves like a ‘Khan Dada,” he says with a laugh. The film also features several directors, including Pawan Sadineni, JD Chakravarthy, and Tharun Bhascker. Sreenivas says this star cast has turned out to be an advantage. “They understand the filmmaking process very well, so it actually made things easier for me. Pawan Sadineni knows my timing, Tharun is very friendly and even makes fun of himself, and JD garu is very supportive,” he says, opening up on the reluctance to act in the film. “I didn’t initially plan to act, but the team insisted, so I took it up. My role travels throughout the film,” he shares.