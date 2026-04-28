Kasyap Sreenivas: Gayapadda Simham is a complete fun entertainer

Gayapadda Simham is gearing up for a theatrical release on May 1. The comedy entertainer features Tharun Bhascker, JD Chakravarthy, Faria Abdullah, and Manasa Choudhary in lead roles. Directed by debutant Kasyap Sreenivas and presented by Pawan Sadineni, the film has already generated considerable buzz. Sreenivas promises that the film will offer a fresh and entertaining experience.
Sreenivas recalls riding the short-film wave during his college days, which eventually led him to films. “The short film fad began to set in when I was in college in 2010. Initially, I wanted to become an actor, but I was rejected in the auditions,” he says with a smile, adding that these rejections played a crucial role in him turning his sights towards filmmaking. “People would often suggest that I might be better suited for direction. That’s when I decided to prove myself through short films.” As his interest in directing films grew, he also began acquiring other technical skills, such as editing. “I began exploring writing, direction, and editing. I worked on several short films and later moved on to web series. That eventually opened doors for me to work in films,” he explains.
Elaborating on the kind of actor he was looking to cast, Sreenivas claims that the story did not demand a conventional star. This made him circle Tharun Bhascker for the lead role. “The character is designed in such a way that every attempt of the actor to feel like a hero turns out to be funny for the audience. It’s a very specific tone, and Tharun Bhascker fits it perfectly,” he says, as he adds that not just the male lead but almost all the characters in the film take themselves very seriously, and humour is derived from that.
The film’s tagline, “Navvaku… idi serious matter,” is a popular line associated with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Sreenivas says the reference was intentional. “We used that dialogue and also the word ‘Simha’ in the title, which instantly reminds people of Balakrishna garu. Usually, such powerful titles are associated with mass heroes. Here, we are using it for a not-so-massy hero,” he explains.
Talking about the storyline, Sreenivas reveals that the protagonist travels to the US for love but is eventually deported back to India, and his hasty decisions evoke fun. “What leads to his return, and the decisions he makes out of frustration, create a lot of fun and chaos. Manasa’s character is the reason for the protagonist’s problems, and Faria’s role is set in the present timeline,” he says, revealing that the chance encounter between the lead and JD Chakravarthy’s Dharma, who runs an illegal trade, will have a surprising turn. “The way Tharun’s character and Dharma cross paths is quite interesting. On the surface, the story might feel familiar, but the situations and events that unfold will surprise the audience.”
Addressing the comparisons to films like Money Money, Sreenivas says the approach with Gayapadda Simham is slightly different. “Brahmanandam garu’s character in that film, he sees himself as a hero. In Gayapadda Simham, every character feels like a hero. In fact, everyone behaves like a ‘Khan Dada,” he says with a laugh. The film also features several directors, including Pawan Sadineni, JD Chakravarthy, and Tharun Bhascker. Sreenivas says this star cast has turned out to be an advantage. “They understand the filmmaking process very well, so it actually made things easier for me. Pawan Sadineni knows my timing, Tharun is very friendly and even makes fun of himself, and JD garu is very supportive,” he says, opening up on the reluctance to act in the film. “I didn’t initially plan to act, but the team insisted, so I took it up. My role travels throughout the film,” he shares.
Sreenivas credits his love for imitations and spoofs for shaping the film’s humour. “Since childhood, I’ve enjoyed imitating people. I tried spoofs in my short films and web series, and they received a great response online. That experience helped me a lot while making this film,” he says. He also mentions that Shubhalekha Sudhakar has given a KGF-style narration, which adds to the fun element. “From the very first scene, the film has different layers of comedy — dialogue-based, visual, action-driven, and situational,” he explains.
The film’s promotions have also grabbed attention for their quirky use of American President Donald Trump. “I had written that character earlier, and later adjusted the timeline when Trump became President. It’s presented in a completely comic way,” he says. With sequels becoming a trend in Tollywood, Sreenivas says there is scope to continue this story. “Yes, there is definitely potential for a sequel,” he signs off.