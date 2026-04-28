Dhanush: Every credit I get belongs to my team

During the interaction, Venky Atluri shared an interesting anecdote from the making of Sir/Vaathi. “G V Prakash Kumar had composed a tune that Dhanush liked, and he said he would write the lyrics. He called me while he was shooting for another film and asked about the situation. Dhanush sir said ‘five minutes’. I thought he was coming for dinner since I had mentioned I was hungry, but instead, he came back with the first charanam of the song. In another five minutes, he gave me the pallavi. He wrote the entire song in no time,” Atluri revealed.