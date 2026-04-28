Dhanush: Every credit I get belongs to my team

Actor Dhanush is currently in Hyderabad promoting his upcoming film Kara. At a promotional event held on Sunday night, he interacted with anchor Suma and director Venky Atluri, who attended as a guest. Venky Atluri had earlier worked with Dhanush on Sir/Vaathi.
During the interaction, Venky Atluri shared an interesting anecdote from the making of Sir/Vaathi. “G V Prakash Kumar had composed a tune that Dhanush liked, and he said he would write the lyrics. He called me while he was shooting for another film and asked about the situation. Dhanush sir said ‘five minutes’. I thought he was coming for dinner since I had mentioned I was hungry, but instead, he came back with the first charanam of the song. In another five minutes, he gave me the pallavi. He wrote the entire song in no time,” Atluri revealed.
When asked how he manages to write lyrics so quickly, Dhanush simply replied, “God gives me.”
Atluri then joked that if he could get even 10 percent of Dhanush’s talent, it would be enough for him. Responding in a lighter vein, Dhanush said, “Don’t act very humble. You’ve delivered two back-to-back blockbusters and are now acting too. I’ll take the acting job — you handle direction.”
Speaking about completing films in a short span, sometimes within 45 days as a director, Dhanush credited his team. “A director may be the captain of the ship, but it’s the crew that makes everything possible. Whatever credit you give me also belongs to my team. Balu Mahendra sir once told me that a film decides its own fate — whether it succeeds or fails. So I don’t deserve all the credit. We all have our own strengths. I’m sure you can do things I can’t, and vice versa,” he said.
In a lighter moment, when asked what irritates him more — responding to WhatsApp messages or being stuck in traffic — Dhanush quickly said, “Traffic jam, because I don’t use my mobile much.”
Finally, when asked how he would describe himself, given his multiple talents as an actor, singer, director, producer, and writer, Dhanush gave a simple yet striking answer: “A good father.”