Ritesh Rana: Jetlee is one of the toughest films I’ve made

Actor Satya and director Ritesh Rana are set to entertain audiences once again with Jetlee. Produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) Hemalatha Pedamallu under the Clap Entertainment banner and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also marks the Telugu debut of Miss Universe India Rhea Singha as the female lead. Jetlee is all set to hit theatres on May 1.
Director Ritesh Rana revealed that he conceived the story nearly six years ago. “During the COVID period in 2020, I developed this story along with writer Jayendra. We’ve been planning this film since then. Finally, we started it last November and are now bringing it to release,” he said.
Initially, Ritesh wanted to make it a thriller with elements of humour, as the entire story unfolds inside a flight — an idea he calls experimental. “When I discussed it with a few people, they felt it might not be the right time for such an experiment. Later, I decided to do it with Satya, and we modified the character to suit him,” he explained.
The director shared that when he narrated the story to Satya and revealed that he would be the lead, the actor was taken aback. “He initially felt it was risky, but once I explained my vision, he got very excited. His character has seriousness, humour, and suspense,” said Ritesh.
Highlighting the film’s scale, Ritesh said that nearly 80 percent of Jetlee is set inside a flight. “We built a massive set featuring economy class, business class, cargo, and cockpit — five sections on a single floor. This is one of the toughest films I’ve made. The story unfolds during a journey from Dubai to Kochi and blends action, thrill, and humour into a complete entertainer,” he added.
Speaking about Vennela Kishore, Ritesh said the actor appears throughout the film. “He keeps playing Sudoku and writes film titles based on situations. It’s a very unique character,” he noted.
On Rhea Singha’s debut, he said, “She plays a special agent, which is a very interesting role, and she has performed very well.”
Ritesh also mentioned that his technical team has been with him since his first film. The music is composed by Kala Bhairava. “There is one song, and the background score is very impactful. We also have a few bit songs,” he said.
Talking about influences, Ritesh said, “There are many, but I really admire Crazy Mohan’s style of comedy. I also enjoy satire, sarcasm, and Hollywood comedy.”
The director added that there is a reference to Chiranjeevi in the film. “It begins with a frame of Chiranjeevi. His presence has been there in my previous films as well, and it continues here,” he said.
He concluded by saying that the film features several interesting characters and hinted at a possible sequel. “If Jetlee works, there is definitely scope for a sequel,” said Ritesh Rana.