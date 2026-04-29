Tabu commences shoot for Nagarjuna starrer King100

The Andhadhun actor shared a still from the film’s sets, where the clapboard can be seen kept on a royal chair. “And we begin with King100,” Tabu captioned the post. King100 reunites Tabu and Nagarjuna after 28 years — the two have worked together in several films in the mid 90s like Ninne Pelladatha (1996) and Aavida Maa Aavide (1998).