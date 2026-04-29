Tabu commences shoot for Nagarjuna starrer King100

We had earlier reported about Tabu being a part of Nagarjuna’s upcoming project King100, which is being directed by Tamil filmmaker R Karthik. On Monday evening, Tabu confirmed that she has begun shooting for the project.
The Andhadhun actor shared a still from the film’s sets, where the clapboard can be seen kept on a royal chair. “And we begin with King100,” Tabu captioned the post. King100 reunites Tabu and Nagarjuna after 28 years — the two have worked together in several films in the mid 90s like Ninne Pelladatha (1996) and Aavida Maa Aavide (1998).
Produced under Annapurna Studios, King100 was launched at a low-key ceremony in October last year. Karthik has also penned the story for the film. Other cast members for the film include Ravindra Vijay. Reports suggest that both his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, may also be part of this special film.
Mounted as a massive milestone project for the Kuberaa actor, King100 reportedly deals with a mature subject, focusing on friendship and life’s journey, rather than a typical romantic plot. Rumors suggest there may be three female leads in the film, including Tabu. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the same.
King100 is not the only Telugu project Tabu has onboarded. She is also a part of the multilingual Vijay Sethupathi starrer, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The thriller, reportedly titled Beggar, also stars Samyuktha.
In Hindi cinema, Tabu was recently seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla, which released in theatres on April 17, and has been performing well at the box office.