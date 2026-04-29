Faria Abdullah: I will definitely direct a film next year

Faria reveals that the film features recreations of popular movie scenes, including one from Pelli Choopulu between her and Tharun Bhascker. “Not just that, there are several such moments in the film, and audiences will definitely enjoy them,” says Faria, signing off by answering what she would have chosen if not for her cinema journey. “As a child, I wanted to be a chef, especially on a cruise. That was my dream.”