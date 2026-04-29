Faria Abdullah: I will definitely direct a film next year

Wherever Faria Abdullah goes, people still call her “Chitti” from Jathi Ratnalu. Even though the film was released nearly five years ago, the character remains close to audiences. “I absolutely love it. Many people treat Chitti like their own,” says Faria.
Faria is playing one of the female leads in the upcoming film, Gayapadda Simham, directed by Kasyap Sreenivas. “It’s more like an extended cameo, but it’s a different vibe. My character’s name is Shalini. If you see the trailer, I’m shown as a would-be wife — there’s shyness, cuteness, and good chemistry. I really enjoyed playing this role,” says Faria.
Since Tharun Bhascker, who plays the lead, is currently busy directing his upcoming film Ee Nagariniki Emaindhi 2 in Bangkok, Faria has been actively promoting the film alongside Manasa and JD Chakravarthy. “I play a vlogger in the film. Every character has its own track and backstory."
Though she earlier played a vlogger in Like, Share & Subscribe, Faria says this role is quite different. “Initially, I was hesitant because I had done a similar role before. But I’ve changed a lot since then, and both characters are completely different. In this film, my role also has a strong comedic element, and the writing is hilarious,” explains Faria.
When asked why she accepted an extended cameo, Faria says, “I loved the one-liner narrated by director Kasyap. It’s very crazy and completely new. Whoever heard it immediately wanted to be part of it.”
While Manasa has been a constant companion during the promotion rounds, she doesn't share any scenes with Faria in the film. It is a similar equation between Faria and JD Chakravarthy as well. “Hopefully, I’ll get to work with JD sir in the future. He is very supportive and brings great energy to promotions.”
Faria is also part of another upcoming film, Jetlee, albeit in a different role. She has dubbed for the female lead of the film. “People approach me with so much love, and sometimes I just can’t say no. They like my vibe, so I go with it,” says the actor.
Interestingly, Faria has mostly appeared in comedy films. However, she is set to surprise audiences with her upcoming project Bhagavanthudu. “I play a rooted character in that film. It’s completely different from what I’ve done so far. I was surprised when I saw some of my scenes, and it’s a totally new avatar,” says Faria.
She is all praise for Gayapadda Simham's music director, Sweekar Agasthi. “He’s a brilliant composer. I’ve seen him work live, and he has a remarkable mind. I understand why he is selective about his projects. A lot of effort goes into his music, and I love all the songs,” says Faria, adding that she would have joined the team as an assistant director even if she hadn’t acted in the film.
Talking about her experience working with Tharun Bhascker, Faria shares, “It’s the best feeling. He’s hilarious and has a very light-hearted nature. No matter what’s happening, he always has a smile. Even a small expression from him makes me laugh. I thoroughly enjoyed watching and performing scenes with him.”
Sharing her long-term ambition of becoming a director, Faria says, “I will definitely direct a film next year. Right now, the script work is going on.”
Interestingly, Gayapadda Simham brings together several filmmaker-actors, including Kasyap Sreenivas, JD Chakravarthy, Tharun Bhascker, and producer Pavan Sadineni. Speaking about working with them, Faria says, “It’s incredibly inspiring. Being in a room with them and listening to their discussions — from Satya to Pelli Choopulu — was a learning experience. JD sir is a fantastic storyteller. The best part is that none of them bring their egos to the set. They all trust Kasyap completely.”
Faria reveals that the film features recreations of popular movie scenes, including one from Pelli Choopulu between her and Tharun Bhascker. “Not just that, there are several such moments in the film, and audiences will definitely enjoy them,” says Faria, signing off by answering what she would have chosen if not for her cinema journey. “As a child, I wanted to be a chef, especially on a cruise. That was my dream.”