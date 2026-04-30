JD Chakravarthy: I don’t like glossing over bad scripts

Opening up on his no-nonsense approach to films, Chakravarthy says he doesn’t believe in glossing over a bad script. “I actually don’t have much patience. I say things directly and don’t mince words. If I don’t like a story, I won’t give a sugar-coated answer — I’ll bluntly say I didn’t like it and don’t want to do it,” he says, attributing this mindset to his mentor Ram Gopal Varma, and says the learnings he acquired from him are the reason for him being particular about films he works in. “His knowledge, experience, intelligence, and thought process are even better now than during Shiva. In my opinion, it’s not about execution — it may be about the choice of films,” he adds, praising RGV’s calibre, recalling how he wrote Satya in just five hours. “A Hollywood publication listed 100 best films, and Satya was one of them. He will come up with more great films.”