Merlapaka Gandhi: Audiences will enjoy the Korean element in Korean Kanakaraju

The film also stars Ritika Nayak in the lead, and talking about why she was perfect for the role, Gandhi says, "Her character works at the KIA factory and is fascinated by Korean culture. Coincidentally, Ritika herself likes Korean dramas, follows Korean culture and even knows a bit of the language. That made her the perfect choice for the role." The film also has its fair share of Korean dialogues, and the makers brought in a Korean language tutor for the same. "We also had another trainer who coached Varun Tej in the Anantapur dialect. He had to master two completely different styles and speech patterns. He worked very hard on both roles. Before every scene involving Korean dialogues, both Varun and Ritika practiced extensively to ensure they sounded authentic," reveals Gandhi.