Merlapaka Gandhi: Audiences will enjoy the Korean element in Korean Kanakaraju

Director Merlapaka Gandhi made a successful debut with Venkatadri Express (2013) and went on to direct films like Express Raja, Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Maestro and Like, Share & Subscribe. He is now coming up with Korean Kanakaraju, a horror comedy starring Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak in the lead roles. Produced by UV Creations and Rajeev Reddy, the film is set to hit theatres on August 7.
Speaking about how the idea originated, Merlapaka Gandhi says, "While travelling to Bengaluru for a wedding with my friends via Anantapur, we stopped near the KIA factory. My friends told me that many Korean employees live around Penukonda and that there are Korean restaurants, supermarkets and an entire community there. I was surprised to see such a strong Korean influence in a place like Anantapur. That's when the basic idea for Korean Kanakaraju struck me."
Gradually, this idea took on horror elements, and Gandhi added a few other elements like comedy. "I then wondered what would happen if the soul of a Korean person possessed a young man from Anantapur."
The director revealed that Varun Tej was always his first choice for the project. "I had narrated another story to Varun earlier, but it didn't materialise. Later, I narrated Korean Kanakaraju. Initially, he was surprised by the concept, but he liked it immediately. He asked me to come back with a complete script and also shared a few valuable inputs," says Gandhi, who shares that the actor's willingness to experiment impressed him. "Irrespective of the results of his films, Varun has always attempted different kinds of projects, and I admire that quality. For this story, I needed an actor with a strong screen presence who could convincingly portray two contrasting shades, and Varun was the perfect choice."
Explaining the gap between his films, Gandhi admitted that he spends a lot of time developing stories. "Whenever I start writing a script, I keep analysing it. If I feel something isn't working, I stop and begin writing another story. That's one of the reasons for the long gap between my films," says Gandhi, who also has a treasure trove of inspiration in his own home. His father, Murali, is a well-known novelist. However, Gandhi hasn't tried to adapt one of his father's novels. "Our tastes are completely different. My father's novels are more romantic, whereas I enjoy writing fun-filled entertainers. Otherwise, I could certainly adapt one of his novels someday."
The film also stars Ritika Nayak in the lead, and talking about why she was perfect for the role, Gandhi says, "Her character works at the KIA factory and is fascinated by Korean culture. Coincidentally, Ritika herself likes Korean dramas, follows Korean culture and even knows a bit of the language. That made her the perfect choice for the role." The film also has its fair share of Korean dialogues, and the makers brought in a Korean language tutor for the same. "We also had another trainer who coached Varun Tej in the Anantapur dialect. He had to master two completely different styles and speech patterns. He worked very hard on both roles. Before every scene involving Korean dialogues, both Varun and Ritika practiced extensively to ensure they sounded authentic," reveals Gandhi.
He added that despite the horror backdrop, the film mainly focuses on entertainment. "The film is packed with comedy and fun, while emotions are blended naturally into the story," he said.
Asked how Korean Kanakaraju differs from earlier horror comedies, Gandhi feels the Korean element is the defining factor. "Yes, Telugu cinema has seen films with similar concepts, but Korean culture is the new element in our film. I believe audiences will enjoy that freshness. The Korean portions are limited, and we have provided Telugu subtitles. Whenever the Korean soul speaks, even Satya and the other characters cannot understand him, which naturally creates hilarious situations," says the filmmaker.
Talking about the challenges of shooting the overseas portions, Gandhi says, "We filmed for nearly 20 days on Jeju Island in South Korea. Getting a visa wasn't easy, and shooting there was quite expensive. To manage the budget, we shot the action sequences in Kazakhstan and travelled to Korea with a very small crew." Reflecting on his own connection with Korean cinema, which he is a big fan of, Gandhi says, "Their family emotions and relationships are very similar to ours. We studied their culture before incorporating those elements into our story."
Gandhi is also confident about the film's music, composed by Thaman. "He has composed fantastic songs and delivered an outstanding background score. His work has elevated the film significantly," says Gandhi, who expresses immense confidence in Korean Kanagaraju. However, he is equally candid about the failure of his previous film, Like, Share & Subscribe. "It was entirely my mistake. I am disappointed because I should have focused more on the screenplay. I feel I missed a good opportunity."
Having worked with actors like Sundeep Kishan, Sharwanand, Nani, Nithiin, Santosh Sobhan and now Varun Tej, Gandhi says he enjoys collaborating closely with actors. "I always involve my actors from the scripting stage itself. We openly discuss ideas and exchange suggestions. That's how I like to work, and I've enjoyed working with every actor."
Up next, Gandhi is venturing into similar territory. "It will also be a comedy thriller. The discussions are currently underway, and once Korean Kanakaraju is released, I will officially announce my next film," signs off the filmmaker.