Devi Sri Prasad's first look from Yellamma unveiled on his birthday

Balagam emerged as both a critical and commercial success, winning several awards after its release. Set against the backdrop of a Telangana village, the film was directed by Venu Yeldandi, who made a remarkable transition from being a popular Jabardasth artiste to an acclaimed filmmaker. Produced by Hanshitha Reddy and Harshith Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banner, Balagam was also widely appreciated for its music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.