Devi Sri Prasad's first look from Yellamma unveiled on his birthday

Balagam emerged as both a critical and commercial success, winning several awards after its release. Set against the backdrop of a Telangana village, the film was directed by Venu Yeldandi, who made a remarkable transition from being a popular Jabardasth artiste to an acclaimed filmmaker. Produced by Hanshitha Reddy and Harshith Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banner, Balagam was also widely appreciated for its music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.
Following the success of Balagam, Venu Yeldandi is now coming up with another rooted rural drama titled Yellamma. This time, he has roped in one of the country's leading music composers, Devi Sri Prasad, to play the lead role. The film marks DSP's debut as a lead actor, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.
Presented by renowned producer Dil Raju and produced by Shirish under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Yellamma blends strong emotions with a deeply rooted cultural narrative. Apart from playing the lead, Devi Sri Prasad is also composing the music, making it a landmark project in his career.
On the occasion of DSP's birthday on Sunday, the makers unveiled his first-look poster from the film. Introducing him as Parshi, the poster has already generated considerable buzz on social media, with fans appreciating his rustic makeover.
At a time when Indian cinema is dominated by larger-than-life mass posters and high-octane visuals, the Yellamma team has chosen a refreshingly grounded approach. DSP's character looks raw, earthy and relatable, reflecting the film's rooted storytelling. The makers believe Parshi is a character that audiences across languages will easily connect with.
With Venu Yeldandi at the helm and Devi Sri Prasad making his acting debut while also composing the music, Yellamma has already emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited films in production.