Mouli's next is crime comedy Donga Naa Koduku; first look unveiled

Little Hearts, made on a modest budget, turned out to be a big success and earned Mouli Tanuj Prasanth appreciation for his impressive comic timing. Riding on that success, the actor has now signed his next film with Mythri Movie Makers.
Expanding its diverse slate, Mythri Movie Makers has announced a new film, titled Donga Naa Koduku, starring Mouli Tanuj Prasanth. The project marks the directorial debut of Sreenu Kambala, and the makers unveiled its quirky title along with an eye-catching first-look poster.
The poster immediately grabs attention with its witty title and creatively designed logo. The unique typography perfectly reflects the film's playful and unconventional tone. The first-look poster features Mouli making a lively entry through a giant Jack playing card, flashing a wide grin that hints at the fun-filled nature of the film.
Adding to the robbery theme are several cleverly designed visual elements, including a black backpack, scattered gold jewellery and flying paper fragments. The creative poster not only sparks curiosity but also leaves a strong first impression.
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with Anil Yerneni serving as co-producer, the film features Sushmitha Shetty as the female lead. Ali, Rajitha, Raghu Babu, Priya and Gundu Sudarshan play other key roles.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Suriya Balaji, music composer Sinjith Yerramilli, editor Sreedhar Sompally and production designer Nagendra Guvvala.