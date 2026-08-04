Nani to present Nithiin's next; Title revealed as Alias Rukmini with intriguing glimpse

Nithiin, who was last seen in Thammudu (2025), is all set to star in the upcoming film Alias Rukmini. Directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth of Dhandoraa-fame and produced by Deepthi Ganta, the film will be presented by Nani following his successful outing with Court: State vs a Nobody.
The makers, and the Robinhood actor unveiled an interesting glimpse video which opens with a conversation between Nani and Murali Kanth. Curious about the much-talked-about script, Nani asks the director to narrate the story. The director says it is the story of Krishna, but what unfolds instead is a glimpse of several novels written by the mysterious author Rukmini.
Interestingly, all of them are romantic titles, including Garam Gopal, Ameku Ame Ante Ishtam, and Vratham Venkanna. Puzzled, Nani interrupts, saying, "You told me it's Krishna's story. Then who is this Rukmini?". The video ends with the reveal of Nithiin as Krishna, a mathematics teacher, in an office setting. Adjusting his spectacles, he says: "My wife," setting stage for an engaging premise.
Alias Rukmini was formally launched with a traditional pooja ceremony on Monday. It is currently in the pre-production stage with plot details and extended cast yet to be revealed.
On the technical team, the film has cinematography by Jomon T John, editing by Srujana Adusumilli and music by Vijai Bulganin.