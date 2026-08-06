Nakkina Thrinadha Rao: Anakapalli is about family values and relationships

A few more films are also releasing on August 7, and when asked about the competition, he pointed out they had finalised the release date much earlier. “We locked the August 7 release date much before the other films announced theirs. There will always be competition, and we are confident about our content. That's why we decided to stick to the date,” says Nakkina, who has been associated with director Khagesh for the last ten years. “He is like a younger brother to me, and we share a great rapport. He has handled the film exceptionally well.”