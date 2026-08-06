Nakkina Thrinadha Rao: Anakapalli is about family values and relationships

After directing blockbuster films like Cinema Choopista Mama with Raj Tarun, Nenu Local with Nani, and Dhamaka with Ravi Teja, Nakkina Thrinadha Rao turned producer with Chaurya Paatham. His next production is Anakapalli, co-produced by Kandregula Naidu. Directed by Khagesh Thammineni, Anakapalli stars Vikram Sahidev and Sandhya Vasishta. The film is hitting the screens on August 7. Apart from producing the film, Nakkina Thrinadha Rao has also played an important role in it.
Interestingly, both producers hail from Anakapalli. “I have known Naidu for a long time, as he has been involved in many social service activities in Anakapalli. He often told me that he wanted to enter the film industry. Initially, I discouraged him, but because of his determination, he eventually became a producer,” says Thrinadha Rao.
He said that he wrote the story of Anakapalli a long time ago, but kept it aside. “Once I became a director, my priorities changed, and we decided to produce good stories under my own banner,” says Thrinadha Rao. As the title suggests, the film was also shot in Anakapalli. “We wanted real locations, so we shot the entire film in our hometown, Anakapalli. It's a love story set in a small town with strong family emotions. The title perfectly suits the story, and I also chose it because of my emotional attachment to my hometown.”
Talking about the story of Anakapalli, Nakkina said that it carries a message. “In today’s world, many youngsters are gradually losing touch with family emotions. Through this film, we wanted to remind audiences about the importance of family values and relationships. Although the movie has plenty of action, the family drama remains the heart of the story, and I felt it was my responsibility to deliver a message through this film,” says the filmmaker, adding that the budget increased by 10 per cent from the original estimate. “Since I am also a director, I knew exactly where the film needed more investment, so we increased the budget.”
Apart from producing the film, Nakkina has also played an important role in it. “I believe every director has an actor within them, and I enjoy acting. Director Khagesh convinced me to play this role, and I even put on more weight for it,” says the filmmaker, who appreciated Indraja, Vikram, Sandhya and every other actor for their performances in Anakapalli.
A few more films are also releasing on August 7, and when asked about the competition, he pointed out they had finalised the release date much earlier. “We locked the August 7 release date much before the other films announced theirs. There will always be competition, and we are confident about our content. That's why we decided to stick to the date,” says Nakkina, who has been associated with director Khagesh for the last ten years. “He is like a younger brother to me, and we share a great rapport. He has handled the film exceptionally well.”
Talking about his next project, Thrinadha Rao said that his upcoming film Nenu Ready has been completed. “We will announce the release date soon. As a director, I have a few scripts ready. As a producer, it takes a little more time, so there will be some gap between my projects. Also, I will consider making Dhamaka 2 only if I find a story and screenplay that can surpass the original Dhamaka,” says Nakkina before signing off.