Oh..! Sukumari OTT release: When and where to watch Thiruveer-Aishwarya Rajesh's rom-com

Oh..! Sukumari, headlined by Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh is heading for its OTT premiere three weeks after its release in theatres. Directed by Bharat Dharshan, it stars Thiruveer as Yadagiri, an ambitious young man with political dreams, and Aishwarya Rajesh as Damini (Sukumari). The story follows Yadagiri as he falls in love with Sukumari, only to discover a bizarre and hidden secret: she has a unique physical condition, which alters their relationship forever.
Released in theatres on July 17, the film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics and had an underwhelming box office run. It grossed roughly Rs 2.27 crore to Rs 2.64 crore.
An excerpt from our CE review of the film reads, "Building a comedy around a female lead suffering from such an unusual condition certainly sounds interesting on paper. However, with Oh..! Sukumari, debut director Bharath Darshan fails to translate that idea into an engaging film. His inexperience is evident in both the writing and execution. Produced by Maheshwara Reddy Mooli, the film's limited budget is also quite visible on screen."
The rest of the cast includes Srinivas Gavireddy, Muralidhar Goud, Aamani, Jhansi, Kranthi Balivada, Kota Jayaram and Anji Mama.
On the technical team, Oh..! Sukumari has cinematography by Ch Kushendar, music composed by Bharath Manchiraju and editing by Sree Varaprasad. Balagam fame Thirumala M Thirupathi was the production designer, while Purnachary penned the lyrics.
Oh..! Sukumari releases on Prime Video on August 7.