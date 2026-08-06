Oh..! Sukumari OTT release: When and where to watch Thiruveer-Aishwarya Rajesh's rom-com

Oh..! Sukumari, headlined by Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh is heading for its OTT premiere three weeks after its release in theatres. Directed by Bharat Dharshan, it stars Thiruveer as Yadagiri, an ambitious young man with political dreams, and Aishwarya Rajesh as Damini (Sukumari). The story follows Yadagiri as he falls in love with Sukumari, only to discover a bizarre and hidden secret: she has a unique physical condition, which alters their relationship forever.