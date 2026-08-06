Sundeep Kishan’s socio-fantasy Karikaala first look unveiled

Actor Sundeep Kishan is all set to explore a new genre with his upcoming socio-fantasy film Karikaala. Director Ugandhar Muni, who tasted success with Shambhala, has teamed up once again with producers Mahidhar Reddy and Rajashekhar Annabhimoju of Shining Pictures for this ambitious film. The makers officially unveiled the film's title along with Sundeep Kishan's striking first-look poster.
The poster presents Sundeep Kishan in a never-before-seen warrior avatar. Dressed as a fearless warrior, he is seen charging through a mystical forest on a horse with a sword in his hand, while a roaring lion runs alongside him. The visually striking poster hints at the film's grand scale, with the makers promising to blend fantasy, adventure and ancient folklore into an epic cinematic experience.
Inspired by the magical world of the classic Chandamama fairy tales, Karikaala promises a universe filled with lions, wolves, mystical powers, forgotten kingdoms and ancient legends. The makers are planning to release the film in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi as a multilingual pan-India project.
For Sundeep Kishan, Karikaala marks one of the biggest transformations of his career. The fantasy backdrop and his intense makeover indicate a fresh phase in his acting journey.
The makers also announced that Karikaala will be released in two parts. The first part is scheduled to hit theatres on July 2, 2027, while the second chapter is planned for an October 28, 2027 release.
Following the success of Shambhala, director Ugandhar Muni and the Shining Pictures team are mounting Karikaala on a much bigger scale. According to the makers, the film will feature extensive world-building, cutting-edge visual effects, elaborate production design and immersive storytelling to deliver a unique socio-fantasy experience.
The film boasts a strong technical crew, with Sricharan Pakala composing the music. The makers said that the details about the remaining cast and technical team will be announced in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Sundeep Kishan is also awaiting the release of his bilingual film Sigma, which marks the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.