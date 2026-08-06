Varun Tej: We are confident about Korean Kanakaraju, so we're coming a day early

Actor Varun Tej has intensified the promotions for his upcoming film Korean Kanakaraju. Despite not having fully recovered from his leg injury, the actor has been touring different cities to promote the film. On Tuesday night, the team held a grand promotional event at a college in Bheemavaram, Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film is jointly produced by Rajeev Reddy under the First Frame Entertainments banner and UV Creations, with Ritika Nayak playing the female lead.
Addressing the students, Varun Tej recalled visiting the same college during the promotions of his 2018 film Tholi Prema. "I came to this college in 2018 for the Tholi Prema event, and I share a special bond with this place. I am very happy to be back here for the Korean Kanakaraju event. Looking at all of you and the energy here, I feel the magic of Tholi Prema will be repeated with this film," said Varun Tej. He expressed hope that Korean Kanakaraju would become a major success for both him and the entire team.
The actor also referred to the recent success streak within his family and said he hopes to continue it with his film. "The success streak started with OG, then came Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's film during Sankranthi, which became a blockbuster. Everyone knows the kind of performance Charan Anna delivered in Peddi. I may not reach their level, but I will do my best to continue this success streak in my own way. I will definitely come back here and meet you all again," he said.
Varun Tej was all praise for director Merlapaka Gandhi. "Gandhi is a director with an excellent sense of comedy timing, and I strongly believe this film will become another major hit in his career. He has presented me in a completely new way in this movie," he said.
Speaking about music director Thaman S, Varun said the composer had elevated the film with his work. "This is my third film with Thaman. Whenever he works on a film, he always gives his best, irrespective of the hero. I have already watched the re-recording, and the background score plays a crucial role in this film. For the past ten days, I have been spending most of my time with Thaman, and he has truly breathed life into the movie," Varun said.
He also appreciated his co-stars Ritika Nayak and Satya. "Ritika is a wonderful co-star, and I hope her successful journey continues with Korean Kanakaraju. Satya is a crazy comedian. The moment the character of Krishnappa was narrated, I couldn't imagine anyone other than Satya playing it. Our combination will entertain the audience immensely," he said.
Expressing confidence in the film, Varun revealed that the makers have planned premiere shows a day before the official release. "We are so confident about our film that we are holding premiere shows a day in advance across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Korean Kanakaraju will be available in theatres from the night of August 6 itself. We are bringing the film to you a day early because we are confident it will entertain you. I am sure you will all love this movie," he said.
Varun also thanked the producers for their unwavering support throughout the making of the film. "Our producers have been extremely supportive throughout this journey. This is a movie that will make you proud. Every cinema lover can enjoy it with their family in theatres. It will be a truly memorable theatrical experience," he concluded.