Varun Tej: We are confident about Korean Kanakaraju, so we're coming a day early

The actor also referred to the recent success streak within his family and said he hopes to continue it with his film. "The success streak started with OG, then came Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's film during Sankranthi, which became a blockbuster. Everyone knows the kind of performance Charan Anna delivered in Peddi. I may not reach their level, but I will do my best to continue this success streak in my own way. I will definitely come back here and meet you all again," he said.