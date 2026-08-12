Sai Rajesh: Pain alone can produce emotional love stories

Although Chennai Love Story faced a barrage of negative criticisms, the overwhelming positive response from audiences has put Sai Rajesh in a happy place now. He is now busy with the Baby Hindi remake, and is also more than open to providing stories for other directors. “There's indeed been a gap in my directorial career, but that's because I've been busy with the Hindi remake of Baby. At present, I'm happy and satisfied as a writer and producer. If I find a director who can do justice to my stories, I'm more than happy to give them the opportunity. That benefits me as a producer while ensuring the audience gets a good film,” he quips. Sai also reveals that he wanted to cast late filmmaker K Bhagyaraj in Chennai Love Story, in a cameo of his fictionalised self. But that couldn't happen with another veteran, P Vasu, joining the film. “We had initially approached veteran filmmaker Bhagyaraj for one of the roles. I even spoke to him personally, but due to date issues, he couldn't do it. With him no more, I still wish we had worked together,” he shares.