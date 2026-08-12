MS Raju: I maintain good relationships with Mahesh, Prabhas and Venkatesh

Known for being a hit machine as a producer, MS Raju made several successful films under his Sumanth Arts Productions banner with stars like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Venkatesh, Uday Kiran and Siddharth. He has now stopped producing films and is focusing on direction, wanting to narrate stories that he could not produce earlier. He has previously directed two films and is now coming up with Agadha, which is hitting the screens on August 14. Kashi Visalakshi Balusu is producing the film under Sri Adivaraha Productions along with Ajay KR. The film stars Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijaykumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar and others.
“As soon as we announced the title Agadha, many people searched for its meaning online. We have never seen God or ghosts with our own eyes, so ‘Agadha’ is a story about the forces that exist between such elements,” says MS Raju, who reveals the film is not just about the horror elements, but will have other aspects, as well. "I have presented an evil force that works against God as Agadha."
Having done extensive research before the shoot, Raju says that it doesn't mean Agadha is a heavy subject. "I wanted to make this film entertaining for everyone rather than making it like an art film. I combined the reality I observed with my imagination to create a good cinematic experience," says the filmmaker, revealing an interesting connect between Agadha and his very own Devi. “During the making of Devi, I faced many financial problems, but somehow, I felt that some power was pushing me forward. Even during the journey of Agadha, I felt a similar force. I made this film with complete honesty to cater to all kinds of audiences, including those who watch films in single screens and multiplexes."
Sumanth Arts Productions is one of the popular banners in Telugu cinema and has produced films like Devi, Satruvu, Devi Putrudu, Okkadu, Varsham, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Manasantha Nuvve and many more. Explaining why he stopped producing films, Raju says, “After Aata and Maska, I wanted to stop because, though both of them were commercial successes, they were not up to my standards.” Also, he shared that he focused more on his son Sumanth’s career. “After many years, I made Dirty Hari, which was completely different from my taste."
MS Raju’s second film as a director was Malli Pelli, with Naresh and Pavitra as the leads. When asked why he agreed to make the film at a time when Naresh and Pavitra were involved in a major controversy, he said, “VK Naresh is a very close and good friend of mine. At that time, I felt that the film was good for OTT, but it got released in theatres and didn’t do well.”
These days, many films are trolled on social media when their VFX are poor. Agadha also features extensive VFX and graphics. When asked about the quality of the VFX, Raju says, “If I don't get clarity, I don’t move forward with the film. So, I get involved in the film entirely and make sure everything is right, and the output is of good quality. Even when I was a producer, I used to discuss the story with directors, and they would also take my suggestions. You can understand the standard of the VFX work in our film from the teaser and trailer you have seen so far. You can see much more when you watch it on the big screen."
Incidentally, his comments on the dietary habits of the legendary NT Rama Rao have come under scrutiny on social media. Clarifying his remarks, Raju says, “I didn’t say anything negative about NTR garu. Since my father was very close to him, I had personally seen his commitment and discipline. I said that I got inspiration from him and the discipline he maintained when he woke up early in the morning. While saying that, I casually mentioned something everyone already knows about Rama Rao garu eating chicken early in the morning. I said those things casually out of my immense admiration for him.”
Though he has stopped producing films, is he still in touch with the actors he had worked with? “Yes, I always maintain a good relationship with all my artistes. Mahesh Babu sent me a voice message after seeing the trailer of Agadha and said, ‘This time you are going to rock, sir.’ Prabhas also sent me a message, and I met Venkatesh on the sets of Trivikram Srinivas' film. He always talks more about the divine, so he gave me some words of wisdom. Luckily, the fans of those actors have also always supported me well,” shares MS Raju.
When asked whether he would continue as a director or return to producing films, Raju says, “Right now, I am focusing on the story, screenplay, writing and making. I am not getting involved in financial matters at present. My friends came forward and said that they would produce the films, so I am reducing the financial burden on myself and focusing more on the story and writing,” he said.
Finally, when asked about a sequel to Agadha, he said that he would reveal more after the film’s release. “Whether it is a sequel or a prequel, there is scope for it to continue,” signs off Raju.