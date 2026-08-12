MS Raju: I maintain good relationships with Mahesh, Prabhas and Venkatesh

These days, many films are trolled on social media when their VFX are poor. Agadha also features extensive VFX and graphics. When asked about the quality of the VFX, Raju says, “If I don't get clarity, I don’t move forward with the film. So, I get involved in the film entirely and make sure everything is right, and the output is of good quality. Even when I was a producer, I used to discuss the story with directors, and they would also take my suggestions. You can understand the standard of the VFX work in our film from the teaser and trailer you have seen so far. You can see much more when you watch it on the big screen."