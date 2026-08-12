Mahesh Babu’s new looks from Varanasi unveiled on actor’s birthday

Director SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, Varanasi, is all set to release on April 7, 2027, and is being shot in the IMAX format. At present, the film is almost complete, as Rajamouli said in a few interviews, but he has kept everything under wraps.
Till now, only the roles of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran have been revealed, and their looks have also been unveiled. Now, on Sunday, on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, Rajamouli released two new looks of Mahesh Babu from the film. Mahesh is playing the role of Rudhra in the film.
The first still captures Rudhra at rest on a bamboo raft, surrounded by a dense jungle, effortlessly cool, magnetic and carrying the quiet intensity that defines his character. The second transports us to the sweeping plains of Kenya’s Maasai Mara, where Rudhra stands amidst giraffes and wildebeest, looking back with an unmistakable sense of command.
Together, the two stills offer a glimpse into the soul of Varanasi — a globe-trotting, century-spanning epic where one man’s extraordinary journey takes him from the sacred waters of India to the wildest corners of the earth.
“Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That is what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath.
“These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could. Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Maasai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings when I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us,” said Rajamouli about Mahesh Babu and the locations.
Though the makers have not officially announced the rest of the cast, Prakash Raj is also playing an important role, as he tweeted some time back that he had completed shooting for Varanasi. Rajamouli has already started the promotions, with the director and his team giving interviews to international media. He also spoke about the film at international events and film festivals.
Directed by SS Rajamouli, with music by MM Keeravani, Varanasi is produced by KL Narayana of Sri Durga Arts and SS Karthikeya of Showing Business. The film is set to release worldwide on April 7, 2027, in IMAX.