Kiran Abbavaram in a mythological saga titled Indraputra

Prerna Arora, the producer of the film, shared, “Indraputra is more than just a film; it is the beginning of a world we have been passionately building. Inspired by the richness of Indian mythology and crafted with a contemporary cinematic vision, the film marks the first chapter of an expansive mythological universe. With Kiran Abbavaram leading the cast and Srikanth Puppala at the helm, we are excited to bring this epic story to audiences and begin filming this October.”