Kiran Abbavaram in a mythological saga titled Indraputra

Kiran Abbavaram is going places. The actor tasted success with his recently released Chennai Love Story, which entered the ₹ 50 crore club. The actor is also turning director with his upcoming film, tentatively titled KA13, with Devika Bhat as the female lead. Kiran is providing the story apart from acting and directing. The film was launched a few days ago in a big way and also stars senior actors Sarath Kumar and Saikumar.
Now, another big project featuring Kiran Abbavaram has been announced, and this time he is entering the mythological zone. Zee Studios and Prerna Arora have officially unveiled the title of this ambitious pan-India mythological action-fantasy, Indraputra, starring Kiran Abbavaram in the lead and directed by Srikanth Puppala. The film is set to commence principal photography this October. Rooted in Indian mythology and conceived on a grand cinematic scale, Indraputra is envisioned as the first chapter of an expansive mythological universe.
The film blends mythology, fantasy, action, and emotion and, according to the makers, promises a visually immersive experience while drawing inspiration from timeless legends and the eternal battle between dharma and adharma. Kiran Abbavaram headlines the project in a powerful new avatar, while director Srikanth Puppala brings to life an ambitious vision that seamlessly blends contemporary storytelling with India's rich mythological heritage. Designed as a large-scale pan-India spectacle, Indraputra aims to appeal to audiences across languages and generations.
Prerna Arora, the producer of the film, shared, “Indraputra is more than just a film; it is the beginning of a world we have been passionately building. Inspired by the richness of Indian mythology and crafted with a contemporary cinematic vision, the film marks the first chapter of an expansive mythological universe. With Kiran Abbavaram leading the cast and Srikanth Puppala at the helm, we are excited to bring this epic story to audiences and begin filming this October.”
Produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora and co-produced by Keerthan, Indraputra is currently in pre-production and will go on floors this October. Further announcements regarding the ensemble cast, technical crew, and release plans will be made in the coming months. With an expansive world inspired by Indian mythology, compelling storytelling, and franchise potential at its core, Indraputra is poised to be one of the upcoming pan-India projects to watch out for.