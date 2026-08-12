Tabu’s powerful officer Gowri Hegde in Slum Dog unveiled

Director Puri Jagannath has joined hands with talented actor Vijay Sethupathi for Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, and the team has completed the shoot. This is the first time Puri Jagannath is directing Vijay Sethupathi for this action drama, which promises a mix of raw emotion, hard-hitting action and mystery. Tabu is playing the important role of a powerful officer, Gowri Hegde, and the makers unveiled her look sometime back.
Now, the makers have released a video glimpse that offers a closer look at her commanding character. Set against the backdrop of the city’s slums, the glimpse opens by establishing the gritty world of the film before introducing Tabu in a striking manner. She arrives in a car, lights a cigarette and immediately takes charge of the situation. Her stern warning to a local goon, followed by a slap, instantly establishes Gowri Hegde as a woman who demands authority rather than seeks it.
The character is not merely shown as a powerful officer but as someone who is completely fearless and uncompromising. This role of Gowri Hegde is definitely one of its kind for Tabu in her career. She confronts hostile locals and goons in the middle of the streets, taking them on physically and using a wooden baton to bring the situation under control.
The makers introduced her character as Gowri Hegde, Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax, in the video. This short promotional video also offers brief glimpses of Vijay Sethupathi.
Tabu looks commanding and intense and brings a distinct sense of authority and menace to Gowri Hegde, making the character instantly intriguing. Puri Jagannadh has always had a knack for designing memorable characters and introducing them with impact, and Gowri Hegde appears to be another fascinating addition.
Samyuktha plays the female lead, while Duniya Vijay takes on a negative-shaded role. Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh are also part of the prominent cast. On the technical front, Sam K Naidu handles the cinematography, Harshavardhan Rameshwar is composing the music, and Santosh Noozilla is responsible for the editing.
Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects, in association with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla’s JB Motion Pictures. The film is gearing up for a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.