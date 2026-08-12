Allari Naresh: What you missed from me in last ten years, you can see in Ramba Oorvasi Menaka

Allari Naresh’s strong forte is comedy. He actually started his career with the genre and went on to deliver several successful films. However, he later shifted to serious films like Naandhi, and many have missed seeing him in comedy films since then. Naresh is now coming up with Ramba Oorvasi Menaka, a comedy entertainer and one that is close to his heart.
“Many are saying that I left comedy films, but actually, I never left comedy. I was waiting for the right script. Director Chandramohan came up with the story of Ramba Oorvasi Menaka, and I thought this was the right one to do. I am sure you will not be disappointed this time,” said Naresh.
The film’s teaser was unveiled on Tuesday, and the actor said that working on the film was a dream come true for him. “Everyone knows that I have been a big fan of Nagarjuna garu since my childhood, and I acted with him in Naa Saami Ranga. Now, I got a chance to act in his production house, Annapurna Studios, which is actually a dream come true for me,” said Naresh.
He added that Razesh Danda of Hasya Movies also collaborated with Annapurna Studios for the film. “It is like a big blessing for me to have these two production houses jointly producing my film Ramba Oorvasi Menaka,” said Naresh.
The actor recalled an incident that happened at the beginning of the shoot. “My co-actor Srinivas Reddy came to me and told me that looking at the set of this film was like seeing my father EVV garu on the sets. Nearly 30 to 40 artistes are acting in this film, which is something we have seen earlier only in EVV films. After Corona, many filmmakers reduced the number of artistes, but I should appreciate Razesh garu for bringing so many artistes on board for this film without compromising on the budget,” said Naresh.
He added that the film has many comedians and character artistes, which was actually needed for the story.
Allari Naresh said that he has never spoken about the success of any film before its release. “But for the first time, I am telling you that this film is going to entertain you for two and a half hours. Whatever you missed from me in the last ten years, you can see it completely in this film,” said Naresh.
He thanked Surbhi for acting as the female lead in the film. “I should specially tell you about the actors who played Ramba, Oorvasi and Menaka — Vishnu Priya, Rashi Singh and Prisha Singh. We shot their scenes in December, and at that time, the weather was very cold. We shot at night until 5 am, but they never complained, even though it is very difficult to shoot in those costumes,” said Naresh.
The actor said that comedy films are not being made as often because there are very few writers working in the genre. “For this film, Nandu has written the story, and I request him to write more comedy stories,” he said.
The actor also said that he became confident about the film’s success right from the beginning of the shoot. “When we got our scene papers for the shoot, we laughed many times, and that itself told us that this film was going to be a big success. We enjoyed a lot and had fun while shooting because of the comedy scenes,” said Naresh.
The actor said that comedy has changed considerably compared to ten years ago. “So, we updated a lot of things and wrote the film to suit the present generation of audience,” said Naresh.
He added that his next film is also with Razesh Danda of Hasya Movies. Ramba Oorvasi Menaka is releasing on September 4, and he urged everyone to watch and enjoy the film. “After a long time, you can watch a good comic film,” said the actor.