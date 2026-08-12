Nagarjuna Akkineni: We want to restore the old distribution system through Annapurna Studios

“We have now expanded Annapurna into distribution and there is only one reason for it. The producer is the first to invest and he is the last to make money. We all know that producers get money from somewhere and put it into films, but they don’t get what they are actually supposed to. That’s not correct. We want to go back to the old times when my father and I were young and restore the old system of distribution in a strong way. That’s the reason we started this, and we have already started in Nizam and it is going successfully,” said Nagarjuna.