Uday Chauhan: There is more to Pallaburusu than the toothbrush

He started out as a journalist, but switched paths soon after to join a filmmaking course where he learnt about screenwriting, direction and other aspects. “Since I didn’t know anyone in the industry, I wanted to explore myself and figure out my path. Then I got an opportunity to work with ad filmmaker Vibhu Puri in Mumbai. He is also a writer and lyricist, and I worked as his assistant for a few years. After working for some time, I wanted to return to Tollywood and try my luck here, as I wanted to narrate my own stories,” says the filmmaker, who joined Zee Cinema when its Telugu channel was launched. However, he once again shifted paths to make an indie film that did the festival rounds. He also had a three-year stint with Jio Hotstar. Despite having so many experiences to draw inspiration from, it was his roots that gave him the crux of Pallaburusu .