Chiranjeevi: It is wrong to say audiences didn’t come to theatres

Chiranjeevi attended the success meet of Korean Kanakaraju, which stars his nephew Varun Tej in the lead role. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film has Ritika Nayak as the female lead. Rajeevi Reddy, along with UV Creations, jointly produced the film, which was released on July 7. The film received mixed reviews, but audiences enjoyed the comedy and made it a success.
“After watching this film, I was waiting to come to this event and speak a few good words about it,” said Chiranjeevi. He added that he was very happy to see the film become a success for Varun Tej. On this occasion, the actor said that audiences will come to theatres if the content is good.
“If you look at the second half of the year, the success started with Peddi, followed by Maa Inti Bangaram, Lenin, Chennai Love Story and now Korean Kanakaraju. There are both small and big films, so it is wrong to say that audiences are not coming to theatres because they are staying at home and watching OTT,” said Chiranjeevi.
The actor said that audiences will definitely come to theatres if a film has good content. “When you watch a film in theatres, it gives you a different kind of enjoyment. When we come up with good content, audiences will encourage films in theatres. These films have proved that,” said the actor, congratulating the Korean Kanakaraju team and its technicians.
“If a film becomes a hit, many people's hearts are filled with happiness and they celebrate that success. I have seen so many successes like this, and once again, I am witnessing one with Korean Kanakaraju,” said Chiranjeevi. “When Varun Tej asked me to come to this event, I readily agreed. I want to celebrate this kind of success and be a part of it,” he added.
He specially praised director Merlapaka Gandhi for the film’s success. “He is the main pillar of this film. The way he brought the Korean flavour and culture into this story is definitely a good thought. That is one of the main reasons for the success of this film, and I appreciate Gandhi for it,” said Chiranjeevi.
He added that Varun Tej is another reason for the film’s success. “Irrespective of the result, he has always done versatile roles and wanted to choose different kinds of stories and films. If he continues like this in the near future, he is going to become a versatile actor,” said Chiranjeevi about Varun Tej. “His debut film Mukunda, followed by Kanche and then Antariksham, shows that he has always tried to do different films and wanted to prove himself as an actor,” said Chiranjeevi.
He further added that Varun Tej’s son Vaayu Tej is his lucky charm. “Varun is saying that he didn’t get a break for the last few years, and now he has got a success. I wanted to put this success in Vaayu Tej’s account, as he is Varun’s lucky charm,” said Chiranjeevi.
The Mega Star also praised comedian Satya, who played an important role in the film’s success. “Satya actually wanted to come to this event, but because of his busy shooting schedule, he couldn’t make it. But I know he is watching this event live. He did a fantastic job. In fact, people can go for a second time just for Satya,” he said.
He also praised Ritika Nayak for her performance as the female lead. “You look very glamorous in the film and perfectly fit the role,” said Chiranjeevi.
The actor praised the director for completing the film on time and within the planned budget. “The first success is that the film was completed on time and within the estimated budget. That is because of the director, and I should appreciate him for it,” said Chiranjeevi.
He also specially praised music director Thaman for his background score.