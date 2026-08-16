Venkatesh completes 40 years in cinema, first look from Anil Ravipudi film unveiled

Venkatesh is one of the most successful actors in Telugu cinema, with a remarkably high percentage of hits in his career. He made his debut with Kaliyuga Pandavulu, which was released on August 14, 1986. Since then, he has continued his journey with several memorable films and established himself as one of the leading stars in the industry. Interestingly, Khushbu played the female lead in his debut film, while K Raghavendra Rao directed it and Venkatesh’s father, D Ramanaidu, produced it under his Suresh Productions banner.
It was a successful debut for Venkatesh, as the film went on to become a commercial hit. From then on, Venkatesh never looked back and delivered several memorable films. Even today, he continues to give tough competition to the younger generation of actors.
At present, he is shooting for his upcoming film directed by Anil Ravipudi, which also stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Tentatively titled Venky Anil 5, the film is shaping up as a grand-scale entertainer. Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film is presented by Suresh Productions, Smt. Archana and Zee Studios. Kalyan Ram’s traditional first-look poster, which was unveiled on his birthday, received an overwhelming response.
The makers have now unveiled Venkatesh’s first look on the occasion of the actor completing 40 glorious years in the industry. His composed stance and intense styling establish him as a strict military officer. The makers revealed that Venkatesh is playing Lt. Colonel Venkat Reddy, an Indian Army officer specialising in counter-terrorism and hostage negotiation. The Army insignia and crossed-swords emblem in the backdrop further reinforce the military setting.
The combination of Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram is expected to be one of the major attractions of the film, as their contrasting personalities and lively camaraderie are set to bring an exciting dimension to Anil Ravipudi’s trademark brand of entertainment.
Keerthy Suresh stars opposite Venkatesh, while Krithi Shetty is paired with Kalyan Ram. The film brings together an accomplished technical team, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the music, Sameer Reddy handling the cinematography, Tammiraju taking care of the editing and AS Prakash designing the production. S Krishna serves as the executive producer.
Mounted on a lavish scale and packed with humour, emotions, family drama and celebratory entertainment, Venky Anil 5 is being positioned as a wholesome festive entertainer. The film is already generating strong anticipation for its Sankranthi 2027 release.