Venkatesh completes 40 years in cinema, first look from Anil Ravipudi film unveiled

Venkatesh is one of the most successful actors in Telugu cinema, with a remarkably high percentage of hits in his career. He made his debut with Kaliyuga Pandavulu, which was released on August 14, 1986. Since then, he has continued his journey with several memorable films and established himself as one of the leading stars in the industry. Interestingly, Khushbu played the female lead in his debut film, while K Raghavendra Rao directed it and Venkatesh’s father, D Ramanaidu, produced it under his Suresh Productions banner.