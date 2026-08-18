Trivikram Srinivas: My wife is a big fan of Suriya, she ordered me to direct a film with him

Suriya’s latest film Vishwanadh and Sons was released on Friday and is receiving positive word of mouth. The film was released in both Telugu and Tamil, and it is performing well in Telugu. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Media respectively. The makers held a success meet in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, with director Trivikram Srinivas attending as the chief guest.
Trivikram said that the story of Vishwanadh and Sons became very close to his heart when he heard it. “I congratulate the entire team on the success of this film. I want to direct a film with Suriya garu, but I haven’t narrated a story to him yet. I am sure that we will work together very soon,” said Trivikram about his plans to work with Suriya.
At the same time, the director revealed that his wife Soujanya, who is also one of the producers of the film, is a big fan of Suriya. “My wife is a big fan of Suriya garu. She didn’t just request me to do a film with him, she ordered me to do it, so I have to make a film with him. She normally doesn’t like to visit film sets, but because of her admiration for Suriya garu, she visited this film’s set and took a picture with him,” revealed Trivikram.
The director said that there are only a few actors in India whose age seems to go backwards. “There are very few heroes whom women admire so deeply. Once they like someone, they never let go. Suriya garu is one such hero. In India, there are only two heroes whose age seems to go backwards — one is Suriya garu and the other is Mahesh Babu garu,” said Trivikram.
The director recalled Suriya’s performance as Sanjay Ramaswamy in Ghajini, saying the character became very close not only to Tamil audiences but also to Telugu audiences. “Some characters travel with us for decades, and that is one such character. When the Hindi version of Ghajini was made, Aamir Khan garu himself admitted that he could not match Suriya garu. Allu Aravind garu once told me this while we were making Jalsa,” said Trivikram.
Trivikram praised director Venky Atluri for his writing and execution. “Venky deserves huge appreciation for the effort he put into bringing that look back, both in writing and execution. He has written the film beautifully. When I watched the edited version, I felt that some scenes would remain iconic in the future,” he said.
He further added that there are four pillars to Vishwanadh and Sons. “One is Suriya garu, another is Raadika garu, the third is Raveena Tandon garu and the fourth is Mamitha Baiju garu. I have seen KGF and I also know Raveena garu personally. She appears very strong and dynamic in real life, but she has played a surprisingly different role here. She performed it with great naturalness. It may look easy to the audience, but I know how difficult such a role is to perform,” he said.
The director also showered praise on young actress Mamitha Baiju, who plays the female lead opposite Suriya. “She has brought tremendous energy to her character. Suriya garu’s character is extremely difficult because he cannot overplay it even slightly. Underplaying a character is much harder, and Suriya garu performed it brilliantly,” said Trivikram.
He added that he was happy to be associated with the film through his production house. “But I will be even happier when my name appears as the director of a Suriya film,” said Trivikram.
Trivikram compared Suriya’s earlier film Karuppu with Vishwanadh and Sons, saying both are completely different films. “It feels like a new journey has begun for him. He is travelling with us and giving us countless memories,” he said.
He also said that Suriya’s humility is one of the biggest qualities that people should learn from him. “I have immense respect for his father, Sivakumar garu, and we consider Suriya garu and Karthi garu as Telugu heroes too,” he said.
The director concluded by saying that there are no longer boundaries between different film industries. “Today, there are no boundaries between Tamil cinema, Telugu cinema and Hindi cinema. All languages have come together as Indian cinema. This is the time for Indian cinema to showcase its strength on the global stage, and all of us are working in that direction,” he said.