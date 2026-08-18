Havish and Kavya Thapar’s Nenu Ready songs are trending

Director Nakkina Thrinadha Rao is coming up with Nenu Ready, starring Havish as the lead actor. Known for his commercial entertainers, Nakkina is hoping to score another success with this film. Produced by Koneru Satyanarayana and Nikhila Koneru under their Harniks India LLP banner, the film features Kavya Thapar as the female lead.
The film’s teaser and trailer were released earlier, and the makers have now started the musical promotions, which are in full swing. They previously unveiled the first song featuring Nargis Fakhri, who made her Telugu debut with the song. It received a good response, followed by the second single, 'Merupule Merupule'. The makers have recently released the third single, 'Masthugundira Yavvaram'.
Composed by Mickey J Meyer, the song is a vibrant and energetic track that blends lively folk beats with catchy pop elements. Kasarla Shyam has penned playful lyrics celebrating youthful romance and attitude. Anurag Kulkarni and Manisha Erabathini have lent their vocals to the song, matching its light-hearted yet energetic mood.
The Telangana-flavoured lyrics, particularly the catchy phrase 'Masthugundira Yavvaram…', are likely to strike a chord with the youth. Choreographed by Vijay Polaki, the song combines mass commercial dance moves with dynamic folk-fusion steps. Both Havish and Kavya Thapar showcase plenty of energy in their performances.
Nenu Ready also features an ensemble cast, including Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Srilakshmi and VTV Ganesh in key roles, adding to the film’s entertainment quotient.
The film also boasts an accomplished technical team. Mickey J Meyer is composing the music, while Nizar Shafi is handling the cinematography. Praveen Pudi is taking care of the editing, while Vikranth Srinivas has penned the story and screenplay.