Rahul Vijay’s intense look from AH unveiled

Popular actor Adivi Sesh unveiled the title AH and the first look on his social media. The words surrounding the title — Ammayi, Adrushyam and Anveshana — heighten curiosity and hint at a gripping thriller revolving around girls going missing and the investigation that follows. Adding another layer of mystery are the words Anumaanam, Ashankitam and Amaanusham, suggesting that there is much more to the story than what meets the eye.