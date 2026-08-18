Rahul Vijay’s intense look from AH unveiled

Rahul Vijay and Archana Iyer are playing the lead roles in the upcoming film titled AH. Produced by Kanaka Rao Tonangi, Abhishek and editor-director Garry BH under Star Box Stories and Ripple Slide Studios, the film is directed by Sai Baali. The makers have now unveiled the title and first look of Rahul Vijay.
Popular actor Adivi Sesh unveiled the title AH and the first look on his social media. The words surrounding the title — Ammayi, Adrushyam and Anveshana — heighten curiosity and hint at a gripping thriller revolving around girls going missing and the investigation that follows. Adding another layer of mystery are the words Anumaanam, Ashankitam and Amaanusham, suggesting that there is much more to the story than what meets the eye.
The intriguing title design and these thought-provoking words have already created curiosity around the film. Rahul Vijay’s intense look, combined with the Charminar in the background, hints that the thriller is set against the backdrop of Hyderabad.
Archana Iyer is playing the female lead opposite Rahul Vijay, while Sai Baali is directing the film. The technical team includes Sri Charan Pakala as the music director and Monish Bhupathi Raju as the cinematographer. Abhinav V Kunapareddy is the co-producer and is also handling the editing along with Garry BH.
With an intriguing title, a striking first look and a story that appears to delve deeper than a conventional missing-girls thriller, AH has created interest. The combination of mystery, investigation, suspense and the intense visual world introduced through the first look has raised expectations. AH is gearing up for a grand release soon, with more details about the thriller expected to be announced shortly.