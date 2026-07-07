SKN: Chennai Love Story is an intense film with a lot of emotions

After Couple Friendly, another film set against the backdrop of Chennai, Chennai Love Story, is gearing up for its theatrical release on July 24. Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya play the lead pair, while Ravi Namburi has directed the film. It is jointly produced by Baby-fame Sai Rajesh and SKN.
When asked why several recent love stories are being set in Chennai, SKN said it wasn't a conscious decision. “Sai Rajesh is basically from Nellore, and he has a special liking for Chennai. So, he wrote this story with Chennai as the backdrop. Both the lead characters are Telugu people working in Chennai, just like Premalu was made with Hyderabad as its backdrop,” says SKN.
The producer, who is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, spoke about Chennai Love Story and the gap after Baby. “We took a one-year gap after the cult hit Baby because we wanted to come up with another good story. After the success of Baby, we felt more responsible towards the audience,” says the producer, who shared that Kiran Abbavaram was the only actor they had in mind for Chennai Love Story. “Until now, audiences have seen him in different kinds of characters, but Chennai Love Story will showcase a completely different side of him. I strongly believe his performance will earn him nominations during this year's awards season. I have known Kiran for quite some time. We used to discuss stories earlier, but during this film, we became very close. He is now one of my favourite people. He is extremely passionate about cinema, highly committed, and a very mature person,” said SKN.
He also revealed that they are planning to release the film in Tamil also. “However, we haven't finalised the date yet. First, we will release it in Telugu and later bring it out in Tamil,” says the producer. Speaking about Sri Gouri Priya, SKN shared that the story revolves around her character. “The story begins with her character. It is a strong, performance-oriented role, and she has done a fantastic job. We specifically wanted a Telugu girl for the role, and she fit the character perfectly.”
Without revealing much about the plot, SKN added that the film offers much more than a conventional love story. “After Baby, we wanted to make another film that would earn us a good name. I am sure audiences will love Chennai Love Story. We shot the film in Chennai, Puducherry, Chirala, Visakhapatnam and a few other locations.”
Talking about director Ravi Namburi, SKN said he had worked closely with Sai Rajesh and director Maruthi. “He worked as an associate director and writer with us. Ravi is like a brother to me. He contributed to Baby, and we all believed he was ready to direct a film. That's why we are introducing him with the Chennai Love Story,” says SKN.
When asked whether Baby's success would help Chennai Love Story open well, SKN says that everything ultimately depends on the content. “Every Friday is different. During business discussions, we used the Baby brand because it created tremendous goodwill. That's why we promoted this film as being from the makers of Colour Photo and Baby. Naturally, there are expectations, and we are happy with the response to the promotional content released so far,” says the filmmaker.
Comparing Baby and Chennai Love Story, SKN said both films are completely different. “Baby was a debatable film, but Chennai Love Story is different. This film is more intense and emotionally charged. There are no controversial elements in it. It is a pure feel-good emotional drama that audiences will definitely discuss after watching it,” shares SKN.
When asked whether OTT platforms are deciding release dates these days, SKN disagreed. “It is not like that. OTT platforms generally give a three-month window. The release date ultimately depends on the makers and the film. Sometimes they are flexible, while at other times financial commitments decide the schedule. Our film is releasing as planned, and the OTT deal has already been closed. The platform will announce it officially,” he said.
Talking about the music of Chennai Love Story, SKN said veteran composer Mani Sharma has delivered one of the film's biggest strengths. “Mani Sharma garu has given his best. The music takes precedence, while the lyrics beautifully complement it. Every song is melodious and has come out wonderfully. It is going to be a memorable album. Anantha Sriram has written all the songs brilliantly."
Sharing insights into how he wants to build his banner, SKN spoke about supporting small films. “After Chennai Love Story, we are making two small-budget films. I am listening to a few stories and will announce them soon,” says the filmmaker.
Talking about the Hindi remake of Baby, SKN said the project is progressing well.“The production is currently underway. The lead actor is also busy with another big Hindi project. Everything is shaping up well, and we will officially announce the details in August,” says SKN, adding that Mythri Movie Makers are jointly producing the Hindi remake along with SKN and Sai Rajesh.
There have also been rumours that SKN is making his acting debut. “I haven't decided to become an actor yet. There are reports that I have already signed a film, but they are not true,” signed off SKN.