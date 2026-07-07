SKN: Chennai Love Story is an intense film with a lot of emotions

The producer, who is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, spoke about Chennai Love Story and the gap after Baby. “We took a one-year gap after the cult hit Baby because we wanted to come up with another good story. After the success of Baby, we felt more responsible towards the audience,” says the producer, who shared that Kiran Abbavaram was the only actor they had in mind for Chennai Love Story. “Until now, audiences have seen him in different kinds of characters, but Chennai Love Story will showcase a completely different side of him. I strongly believe his performance will earn him nominations during this year's awards season. I have known Kiran for quite some time. We used to discuss stories earlier, but during this film, we became very close. He is now one of my favourite people. He is extremely passionate about cinema, highly committed, and a very mature person,” said SKN.