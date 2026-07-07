Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's first look from his next with Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi out

Recently, we reported about Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starring in a film, directed by Anil Ravipudi. Earlier this Sunday, the makers of the yet-untitled film dropped a poster offering a first look at Kalyan Ram's character in it. The release of the promotional material coincided with the actor's birthday as well. The film also stars Krithi Shetty and Keerthy Suresh in important roles.
Sharing the poster on social media, director Anil wrote, "Wishing my first hero, and one of my best buddies Nandamuri Kalyan Ram garu, a very Happy Birthday." The director added, "I will always be grateful for the confidence you placed in me as a debut director, and I'm truly excited to present you in a whole new avatar sir.
Besides the filmmaker, Venkatesh, Krithi, and Keerthy Suresh also wished their co-star on his birthday through their Instagram handles.
Sharing the latest poster on his Instagram Stories space, Venkatesh wrote, "Happy birthday dear Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Have the best one ever!" On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh conveyed her wish to the actor and wrote, "Wishing you a wonderful year ahead. This journey is going to be epic!"
The upcoming film marks the fifth collaboration between Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi. Earlier, the actor featured in the director's films F2: Fun and Frustration, F3: Fun and Frustration, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. On the other hand, it marks the second collaboration between the filmmaker and Anil Ravipudi, the first one being Pataas. Therefore, the yet-to-be-titled film has been tentatively named Venky Anil 5 and NKRAR2, respectively.
The upcoming film is produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, as well as presented by Suresh Productions and Smt Archana. Also part of the film is Zee Studios as a co-producer.
On the technical front, it has composer GV Prakash.