Nagarjuna Akkineni: You don’t see Akhil, you will see Lenin on the screen

After a three-year gap, Akkineni Akhil is arriving with Lenin, which is all set to hit the screens on July 10. His father Nagarjuna is producing the film under the Manam Enterprises LLP banner along with Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. The pre-release event of the film was held in Tirupati on Sunday evening. Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead, while Murali Kishor Abburu is the director.
Nagarjuna attended the event as the chief guest and spoke about the film as well as his son Akhil. He expressed confidence that Lenin would become a huge success for him as a producer and also give Akhil the much-needed commercial break.
“When Murali Kishor and Nandu came to me and narrated the story, they said it was set in Srirampuram. I have an emotional connection with that village because my father ANR garu was born there. With that sentiment, I asked them to narrate the story, and I found it very interesting,” said Nagarjuna.
He added that the film has several twists and many interesting characters. “There are so many twists in the story, along with several interesting characters and different layers, which I liked very much. No one can predict the twists in this film,” he said.
Nagarjuna said Lenin has all the ingredients of a complete entertainer. “Love is the greatest emotion. Many wars have been fought and kingdoms have been lost because of love. This film is also driven by love,” he said.
He spoke highly about Bhagyashri Borse, who plays Bharathi in the film. “One can even wage a war for Bharathi because she is so beautiful. She has also performed brilliantly and is the heartbeat of Lenin,” said Nagarjuna.
Talking about the other actors, Nagarjuna said he has known Sivaji for a long time. “Sivaji is a product of Annapurna Studios and I also met him during Bigg Boss. I am very happy that he is playing an important role in this film and he has done a wonderful job,” he said.
Speaking about Brahmaji, Nagarjuna recalled that their journey together began with Shiva. “I am happy to see him in Lenin,” he said.
He also praised Sunil and the rest of the cast. “I have worked with Sunil in many films. There are so many important characters in this film and everyone has worked with immense love because they all believed in Lenin,” he added.
Talking about his son Akhil, Nagarjuna said the film is rooted in Rayalaseema and its people. “This story is like the Mahabharata set in Rayalaseema. Until now, Akhil has mostly done urban-based films. Initially, I had my doubts whether he would suit the role of Lenin. But after watching the film, he not only surprised me but will surprise everyone who watches it,” said Nagarjuna.
“Akhil has completely immersed himself in the character of Lenin. You won't see Akhil on the screen; you will only see Lenin. You will love Lenin's friendship, his love, and his revenge. By the end of the film, you will take Lenin home in your hearts,” said Nagarjuna.
Nagarjuna also praised his co-producer Naga Vamsi. “People fondly call Naga Vamsi 'Chintu Anna' and he understands the pulse of the mass audience. He stood by me and Akhil throughout the making of the film. He is so confident about the film's success that he is distributing Lenin across Andhra Pradesh himself,” said Nagarjuna.