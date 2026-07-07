Sing Geetham on OTT: When and where to watch Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's musical

Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's recently released Telugu outing Sing Geetham is all set for its OTT premiere this week. A musical, the film hit theatres on June 12 and opened to largely positive reviews.
The film explores themes of environmental destruction, the significance of safeguarding nature, and greed. It stars Ahilya Bamroo, Ayaan, Shalini Kondepudi, Siva Narayana, Banerjee, and Wamcee, among others. The writers of the film comprise Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, Gautami Challagulla, Shashank Chintalpudi, Rathna Sreekar, Nanda Kishore Emani, and Rahul V Rajeshwar.
Sing Geetham is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 9. Interestingly, the film's premiere will happen alongside Ram Charan's Peddi on the same platform. Despite its 25-day box office run and critical acclaim, the film has earned only Rs 6.05 crore worldwide as per a report on Sacnilk.com.
An excerpt from CE's review of Sing Geetham reads, "The beauty lies in how naturally the message is woven into the narrative without becoming preachy. This ability to blend entertainment and meaning is what keeps Singeetham's storytelling timeless... At an age when most people would choose retirement, he has delivered a film that feels innovative and relevant."
It is worth noting that Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is 94 years old. According to reports, he is the oldest active filmmaker in the world following the retirement of director Clint Eastwood. Recently, Clint Eastwood's composer son Kyle announced his retirement from filmmaking at the age of 96 after an illustrious career, spanning seven decades. This has made Singeetham Srinivasa Rao the oldest filmmaker to still have an active career.