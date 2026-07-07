Sing Geetham on OTT: When and where to watch Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's musical

It is worth noting that Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is 94 years old. According to reports, he is the oldest active filmmaker in the world following the retirement of director Clint Eastwood. Recently, Clint Eastwood's composer son Kyle announced his retirement from filmmaking at the age of 96 after an illustrious career, spanning seven decades. This has made Singeetham Srinivasa Rao the oldest filmmaker to still have an active career.