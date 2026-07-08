Chiru158: Massive action schedule underway in Hyderabad

Following the success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Megastar Chiranjeevi has moved on to his next project with director Bobby Kolli. Tentatively titled Chiru158, the film is currently being shot at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, the film also features Anaswara Rajan in a key role.
The project marks the second collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli after the blockbuster Waltair Veerayya. The makers are mounting the film on a grand scale, with the ongoing schedule focusing on one of its biggest action episodes.
A massive, high-octane action sequence is currently being filmed under the choreography of renowned stunt masters Ram-Lakshman. Mounted on a lavish scale with a large team of fighters, the sequence is designed to showcase Chiranjeevi in a powerful and dynamic avatar.
Despite being in his seventies, Chiranjeevi is actively participating in the schedule and performing several demanding action sequences. According to the makers, the episode has been designed without any compromises to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience.
The team is also gearing up to unveil the film's title teaser soon, one of the most-awaited updates for fans. The makers have already announced that the film is being planned for a Sankranti 2027 release and are working towards completing the project on schedule.
Meanwhile, music director Thaman S recently hinted on social media that the makers are likely to unveil a special glimpse from the film on August 22, coinciding with Chiranjeevi's birthday.
The film boasts a strong technical team, with Vijay Karthik Kannan handling cinematography, Avinash Kolla serving as the production designer, and Antony Ruben taking care of editing.
The screenplay has been written by Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy, with additional screenplay by Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri. The dialogues are penned by writing duo Bhanu–Nandu.
With an experienced cast and crew, a grand production scale, and a reunion of Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli, Chiru158 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated mass entertainers currently in production.