Jr NTR lends voice for Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin

Akhil Akkineni, who is returning to the big screen after a three-year gap with Lenin, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a strong opening for the film. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film is jointly produced by Akhil's father Nagarjuna under Manam Enterprises LLP and Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Lenin is slated for a worldwide release on July 10.
The makers have stepped up promotions in a big way. After holding the pre-release event in Tirupati on Sunday, the lead pair is continuing the promotional tour with another event in Rajahmundry.
Adding to the film's buzz, Jr NTR has now lent his voice-over for Lenin. The actor introduces the world of Lenin, setting the stage by narrating the backdrop of Srirampuram and Bharatham Mitta villages. His powerful narration is expected to elevate the film's rural setting and add greater intensity to the storytelling.
The collaboration has generated excitement among fans, with Jr NTR's commanding voice expected to be one of the film's highlights. His association with the project also reflects the long-standing mutual respect and friendship he shares with the Akkineni family, particularly Nagarjuna, adding further goodwill to the film.
The recently released trailer received a positive response, with Nagarjuna's dialogue, 'Manodu Kodutunnadu,' becoming one of its biggest highlights. The posters, teaser and songs released so far have also created strong curiosity among audiences.
Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead, while Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji and several others appear in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Thaman S, with Leon Britto handling cinematography and Naveen Nooli serving as the editor.
With Jr NTR's voice-over adding another major attraction, the makers are hoping Lenin will strike a chord with audiences when it releases worldwide on July 10.