Jr NTR lends voice for Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin

Akhil Akkineni, who is returning to the big screen after a three-year gap with Lenin, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a strong opening for the film. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film is jointly produced by Akhil's father Nagarjuna under Manam Enterprises LLP and Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Lenin is slated for a worldwide release on July 10.