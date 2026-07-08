Venkatesh joins the shoot of Kalyan Ram, Anil Ravipudi’s VenkyAnil5

Senior actor Venkatesh continues to stay busy with multiple projects. After making an extended cameo in the blockbuster Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu alongside Chiranjeevi earlier this year, the actor is now gearing up for the release of his film with director Trivikram Srinivas, slated to hit theatres on October 2.
Meanwhile, Venkatesh has begun shooting for his next project with director Anil Ravipudi, tentatively titled VenkyAnil5. The film also stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in another lead role, marking the first collaboration between the two actors.
The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad. A few days ago, the makers unveiled Kalyan Ram's first-look poster on the occasion of his birthday, which received an overwhelming response.
Now, Venkatesh has joined the ongoing schedule. Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner and presented by Suresh Productions, Smt Archana and Zee Studios, the film is being mounted on a grand scale.
The team recently wrapped up the shooting of a song featuring Kalyan Ram and other cast members. Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty, who play the female leads, have also been participating in the first schedule.
With Venkatesh now joining the sets, the team is currently filming important scenes featuring the principal cast on a specially erected massive set. Kalyan Ram, Venkatesh, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty are all taking part in this lengthy schedule, which is said to be one of the most crucial phases of the film.
The scenes featuring Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram are expected to be among the film's biggest highlights, with their on-screen chemistry complementing Anil Ravipudi's trademark blend of humour and family entertainment.
Keerthy Suresh is paired opposite Venkatesh, while Krithi Shetty stars alongside Kalyan Ram. The film also features a strong technical crew, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the music, Sameer Reddy handling cinematography, Tammiraju taking care of editing, and AS Prakash serving as the production designer. S Krishna is the executive producer.
Mounted on a lavish scale, VenkyAnil5 (NKRAR2) promises Anil Ravipudi's signature mix of comedy, family emotions, action and festive entertainment. The film is being planned as one of the major releases for Sankranti 2027.