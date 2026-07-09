Brahmaji: Telugu actors deserve more opportunities

Speaking about the growing trend of casting actors from other film industries in Telugu cinema, Brahmaji expressed his disappointment. “When it comes to Tamil, Malayalam or Hindi films, they mostly cast local actors because they want authenticity in the language and culture. But in Telugu cinema, we are increasingly depending on actors from other industries, even though many of them cannot speak the language or understand the local dialect,” points out Brahmaji, who strongly believes language plays a crucial role in making a character believable. “When an actor doesn't know the local language or slang, the emotional connection is lost. If you are making a village-based story with actors who cannot speak Telugu, how can the audience truly relate to those characters?"