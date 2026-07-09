Thammareddy Bharadwaja: The man with many hats

Asked about the growing trend of star heroes spending three or four years on a single film, Bharadwaja believes it shouldn't be viewed as the industry's standard. "Many films are still made quickly with limited budgets and become successful. People often say audiences aren't coming to theatres, but that's not true. If the content is good, audiences will definitely watch films in theatres," says the filmmaker, who also expressed concern over the increasing influence of OTT platforms on filmmaking. "Our primary objective should always be to make films for the theatrical audience. Nowadays, many filmmakers start making films with OTT platforms in mind, and I don't think that is the right approach. A film should first satisfy theatre audiences. If it becomes successful, selling it to an OTT platform becomes an added bonus."