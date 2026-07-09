Thammareddy Bharadwaja: The man with many hats

There are very few personalities in the Telugu film industry who have contributed to cinema in as many ways as Thammareddy Bharadwaja. He is a producer, director, actor, industry leader, mentor, and one of the most respected voices in Telugu cinema. Having completed 50 years in the film industry, Bharadwaja has witnessed every phase of Telugu cinema: from black-and-white films to today's pan-Indian era and the digital revolution. His father, Thammareddy Krishnamurthy, was one of the prominent producers of Telugu cinema and produced several successful films with legendary stars, including NTR. Bharadwaja began his journey by assisting his father before deciding to carve his own path as a producer.
"My first production was Kothala Rayudu, starring Chiranjeevi. It turned out to be Chiranjeevi's first major commercial success. My second film, Mogudu Kaavali, also starred Chiranjeevi and became another blockbuster. Kothala Rayudu completed 100 days in several centres, while Mogudu Kaavali ran for 175 days. I launched my Charitha Chitra banner with Chiranjeevi's film," recalls Bharadwaja.
Over the years, he produced more than 15 films and directed over 20 films, earning a reputation for making commercially successful entertainers while also experimenting with different subjects. While many filmmakers gradually moved away from active filmmaking, Bharadwaja remained deeply involved with the industry through various film bodies, always working for the welfare of cinema.
Now, after a gap of nearly 13 years as a producer, Bharadwaja is returning with Vadhala, a psychological thriller starring Jagapathi Babu, Laya and debutant Hrithika Srinivas. "Vadhala is not just a thriller. It has strong family emotions, which are the backbone of the film. We are releasing it on July 17, and I am very confident about the content," says the filmmaker.
Interestingly, Bharadwaja had initially approached Jagapathi Babu with the intention of producing another project. "I wanted to produce a film with Jagapathi Babu, but when we met, he narrated the story of Vadhala. Director Akella V Krishna had narrated the script to Jagapathi long ago. He suggested a few changes and later narrated the story to me. I too suggested some changes, and after everyone agreed, we went ahead with the project," explains Bharadwaja.
Speaking about the film's story, he said it revolves around an ordinary family whose peaceful life is shattered by the arrival of a mysterious individual. "A happy family suddenly finds itself in deep trouble after one person enters their lives. Why that person targets the family, what his motive is, and how everything unfolds forms the core of the story. Though it is a thriller, emotions drive the narrative," says the filmmaker.
Apart from Jagapathi Babu and Laya, the film also stars Hrithika Srinivas, actor Aamani's niece, in a crucial role. Unlike many Telugu films that are shot in Hyderabad, Vadhala was extensively filmed in Madhya Pradesh. "The government there offers excellent support to filmmakers. The locations are beautiful, permissions are easier to obtain, and the entire shooting process becomes much smoother. That is why we chose Madhya Pradesh for the film," says the veteran filmmaker.
Although he returned to production after a long gap, Bharadwaja said adapting to today's filmmaking methods did not take much time. "Earlier, we used to spend countless days and nights in film laboratories during post-production. Today, everything is digital, and the workflow has completely changed. Initially it felt new, but gradually I adapted," says Bharadwaja, adding that one thing has remained unchanged despite all the technological advancements. "Technology may have changed, but storytelling hasn't. Whether you are making a small film or a big-budget spectacle, you still need to tell an engaging story that keeps the audience invested. Emotions and entertainment are still the heart of cinema."
Asked about the growing trend of star heroes spending three or four years on a single film, Bharadwaja believes it shouldn't be viewed as the industry's standard. "Many films are still made quickly with limited budgets and become successful. People often say audiences aren't coming to theatres, but that's not true. If the content is good, audiences will definitely watch films in theatres," says the filmmaker, who also expressed concern over the increasing influence of OTT platforms on filmmaking. "Our primary objective should always be to make films for the theatrical audience. Nowadays, many filmmakers start making films with OTT platforms in mind, and I don't think that is the right approach. A film should first satisfy theatre audiences. If it becomes successful, selling it to an OTT platform becomes an added bonus."
Considering his industry experience, Bharadwaja also pointed out the current market reality pragmatically. "Many films are unable to announce their release dates because they haven't secured OTT deals. That has become one of the biggest challenges today. But cinema is fundamentally made for audiences sitting inside theatres."
When asked whether today's success largely depends on actor-director combinations, Bharadwaja said such collaborations have existed for decades. "This is not a new trend. Earlier, filmmakers like KV Reddy, Adurthi Subba Rao, Dasari Narayana Rao and K Raghavendra Rao had successful combinations with leading actors. Today, Rajamouli, Sukumar and several others enjoy similar equations with stars. The only difference is that films used to be completed much faster in those days."
Bharadwaja also acknowledged the sharp rise in remunerations. "Today's actors earn enormous amounts compared to earlier generations. What an actor earned after 30 years of work in our time can now be earned with a single film. The value of money has changed dramatically. I still remember Mogudu Kaavali collected around Rs 1.5 lakh in a theatre in Guntur after a 150-day run. Today, films collect several crores in the same territory."
Beyond filmmaking, Bharadwaja is perhaps best known as one of Telugu cinema's most dependable industry leaders. Over the years, he has served in almost every major film organisation, including the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Producers Council, Directors' Association and the All India Film Federation of Employees. Whenever disputes arise between producers, exhibitors, distributors or employees, Bharadwaja is often among the first people approached to mediate. "I have always believed that discussions solve problems. Whether it is between employees and producers or exhibitors and distributors, sitting together and talking is the only solution."
Referring to the ongoing debate over the rental and percentage system in theatres, Bharadwaja believes both sides need to understand each other's challenges. "Earlier, films used to run for several weeks and exhibitors earned comfortably. Today, even a two-week run is considered very good. Naturally, exhibitors want a percentage-based model. Even Vadhala is releasing on a percentage basis."
Despite spending five decades in the industry and holding several important positions, Bharadwaja still fondly remembers the beginning of his career, especially his association with Chiranjeevi. “Whenever we meet, we always remember those days. We stay in touch through messages and occasionally speak over the phone. Those memories are always special."
After 50 years in cinema, Thammareddy Bharadwaja remains relevant, not just because of the films he has made, but because of the respect he has earned across generations. As a producer, director, administrator and mentor, he has played multiple roles in shaping Telugu cinema. With Vadhala, he is once again returning to where it all began: telling stories for the big screen.