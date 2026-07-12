Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde's DQ41 is now Sri Sri

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited multilingual film, tentatively referred to as DQ41, have officially unveiled its title. The film, directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi, has been christened Sri Sri, with the announcement accompanied by the release of its first-look poster.
The poster presents a serene glimpse into the film's romantic world. Dulquer and Pooja Hegde are seen seated on the edge of a terrace wall, sharing a light-hearted moment under a clear blue sky. While Pooja is seen laughing warmly, Dulquer looks down with a shy smile, hinting at an understated romance between their characters. Both are dressed in school uniforms, hinting at a campus love story.
Sri Sri marks the first on-screen collaboration between Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Dheekshith Shetty in pivotal roles.
Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the film marks the production house's milestone 10th venture. The makers recently wrapped an important shooting schedule, where several key sequences were filmed.
Billed as a contemporary love story with dramatic elements, Sri Sri has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Anay Om Goswamy and production design by Avinash Kolla. The film is planned for release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. More details about the film's plot and extended cast are awaited.
For Dulquer, Sri Sri joins his upcoming Telugu slate alongside Aakasamlo Oka Tara. The actor also has I'm Game gearing up for release next month during the Onam festival.
Sri Sri also marks Pooja Hegde's return to Telugu cinema in a leading role after Acharya (2022). Recently seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, she is awaiting the release of the long-delayed Jana Nayagan, which marks actor-turned-chief minister Vijay's final film. She also has Kanchana 4 in the pipeline.