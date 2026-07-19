Rasha Thadani: I am keen on working in more Telugu films

The sets of Srinivasa Mangapuram, in many ways, stopped being just a workplace for Rasha, as she shares her deep interactions with veteran actor Mohan Babu and producer Ashwini Dutt. "Mohan Babu sir was so much fun. My mother has worked with him before. I had a scene where he held a gun, and he jokingly gave it to me, took a picture, and said he would send it to my mom. He constantly cracked jokes, shared so many experiences from his long career, including working with my mother," she says, as she gets emotional when speaking about her interactions with producer Ashwini Dutt, who felt like her grandfather. "Ashwini Dutt garu is one of the best people I have ever met. He used to tell me that I was like his granddaughter. My grandfather passed away when I was nine, so I don't remember much about him. But Ashwini Dutt garu reminds me of him. Despite producing so many blockbuster films over the decades, he remains humble and takes care of everyone like family."