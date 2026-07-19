Thiruveer: Working with skilled actors improves my acting

Having worked with a talented performer like Nithya Menen in Kumari Srimathi, he is now working alongside another talent powerhouse, Aishwarya Rajesh, in Oh! Sukumari. "When your co-actor gives you tough competition, you automatically get more scope to perform. Working with actors like Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh was challenging, but it also helped me improve my acting skills and bring out my best," says the actor, who started off playing small roles in various films before turning lead. "Back then, I used to be very conscious and nervous about whether I was giving the right expressions. Now, after working with experienced actors and doing several films, I feel much more comfortable on set. I no longer have that fear or nervousness."