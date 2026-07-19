Thiruveer: Working with skilled actors improves my acting

Thiruveer is one actor who has always been open to working with new directors and producers. His upcoming film Oh! Sukumari, which is set to hit the screens this Friday, is directed by debutant Bharath Darshan and produced by another debutant Maheswara Reddy. He just had another release in Papam Prathap just a couple of months back. "As an actor, I'm happy that my films are releasing back to back. At the same time, there is always a bit of pressure because I want my producers to recover their investment," says Thiruveer.
Having worked with a talented performer like Nithya Menen in Kumari Srimathi, he is now working alongside another talent powerhouse, Aishwarya Rajesh, in Oh! Sukumari. "When your co-actor gives you tough competition, you automatically get more scope to perform. Working with actors like Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh was challenging, but it also helped me improve my acting skills and bring out my best," says the actor, who started off playing small roles in various films before turning lead. "Back then, I used to be very conscious and nervous about whether I was giving the right expressions. Now, after working with experienced actors and doing several films, I feel much more comfortable on set. I no longer have that fear or nervousness."
Oh! Sukumari is rooted in Telangana, and Thiruveer notes that such developments enhance the film's flavour. "These days, directors are writing stories based on their surroundings, people and experiences. Bharath Darshan is from Siddipet, so he naturally came up with a Telangana-based story. My previous film featured the Godavari dialect. Before that, I worked on films set in the Uttarandhra region. My upcoming film is set in Rayalaseema, and another one is based in Guntur. I feel lucky that I'm getting to explore so many regional dialects," points out Thiruveer.
Delving deeper into Oh! Sukumari's story, Thiruveer shares that Aishwarya Rajesh's character suffers from a rare medical condition in the film. "If her heartbeat goes above 72, anyone who touches her receives an electric shock. It's a very rare condition and not something we see in everyday life. That unique point becomes the central conflict of the story," says the actor, adding, "The film has family values, emotions and a good dose of humour. In Papam Pratap, the protagonist's problem wasn't conveyed effectively to the audience. But in Oh! Sukumari, the central conflict is beautifully narrated with strong emotion. I'm confident audiences will connect with it."
Interestingly, several films are releasing alongside Oh! Sukumari this Friday. Asked if the competition is worrying him, Thiruveer says, "Choosing a release date is completely the producer's call. I don't involve myself in financial matters. However, when it comes to the creative side, I always share my ideas."
After doing three comedy and family entertainers in a row, Thiruveer says he is ready to break that pattern with Bhagavanthudu. "I have done serious films like George Reddy and Palasa. With Bhagavanthudu, I'll once again be seen in a completely different role," says the actor, who believes he is now in a comfortable phase in his career. "Every month, I listen to around 20 to 25 stories. Earlier, I used to visit production houses with my photographs, looking for opportunities. Today, filmmakers approach me with different roles. I think I'm in a much happier and more comfortable place now," says a beaming Thiruveer.
Thiruveer has worked with several debutant directors in his career and shares that he enjoys collaborating with them. "First-time directors come with fresh ideas and are eager to prove themselves. I usually don't interfere with their vision because they see me differently. If I start imposing my ideas based on experience, every film will end up looking the same. That's why I prefer to trust them completely," says the actor.
Oh! Sukumari is also releasing in Tamil, thanks to Aishwarya Rajesh's popularity there. "This is the first time one of my films is being released in Tamil. In fact, many people think I'm a Tamilian because of my name, Thiruveer," says the actor, with a smile. In fact, he also reveals that he received offers from Tamil filmmakers, "Yes, I did receive a few offers, but because of date issues, look requirements, and, in some cases, production constraints, I couldn't take them up."
Speaking about his upcoming projects, Thiruveer said Bhagavanthudu is expected to release later this year and that he has signed two more films. "One film is with a friend of mine, while the other will be announced by the production house," signs off Thiruveer.