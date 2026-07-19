Bhagyashri Borse: Telugu audience kept showering love

Opening up about her emotional speech at the film’s success meet in Hyderabad, Bhagyashri says she has put her soul into her character. "We put our heart and soul into every film because every project is special to us. With Lenin, we had a beautiful story, and all of us strongly believed in it. Seeing that belief turn into success made me emotional," she shares, that the moment was also her expression of gratitude. The success or failure of her films had no impact on the audience’s love for her. "The audience has showered so much love on me. They have treated me like a Telugu girl and accepted me as one among them. I will always remain grateful for the affection they have shown me.”