Varun Tej’s Korean Kanakaraju to hit the screens on this date

It has been almost two years since Varun Tej's last big-screen release, Matka, which ended up as a major box-office disappointment. The actor is now looking to bounce back with Korean Kanakaraju, a horror-comedy directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.
Produced jointly by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments, headed by Rajeev Reddy, the film will release worldwide on August 7, the makers officially announced. Ritika Nayak plays the female lead, while Thaman S has composed the music.
Varun Tej completed a major portion of Korean Kanakaraju quite some time ago, but the film faced delays before finally locking its release date. Meanwhile, the actor was preparing for his next project, Bhari, a period sports drama based on volleyball. During training for the film, Varun sustained an injury and is currently recovering at home.
Set against a Korean backdrop, Korean Kanakaraju blends horror and comedy. The makers had earlier released promotional material that generated curiosity among audiences, but the long gap in promotions means the team will now have to build fresh momentum ahead of the release. With Varun looking for a much-needed commercial success, the film carries significant importance in his career.
The project is equally crucial for director Merlapaka Gandhi. He made a successful debut with Venkatadri Express and followed it up with another commercial hit, Express Raja. His direct-to-OTT films Ek Mini Katha and Maestro also received appreciation from audiences. However, his last theatrical release, Like, Share & Subscribe (2022), failed at the box office.
After a gap of nearly four years, Merlapaka Gandhi returns to direction with Korean Kanakaraju, making it an important film for both the director and Varun Tej as they aim to stage a strong comeback at the box office.