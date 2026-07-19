Nagarjuna opens up on Akhil’s lifechanging accident: 'Lenin became his turning point'

Nagarjuna also shared an interesting incident from Akhil's childhood. "When he was just four or five months old, a doctor told us that our son had too much energy. He advised us to let him sleep on the floor so that the energy would get grounded. From then on, Amala used to leave him in the lawn to play for hours. I'm saying this because Akhil has always had boundless energy. Earlier, he would reach the goalpost but somehow fail to score. This time, with Lenin, he finally found the net," Nagarjuna said.