Prabhas' Fauzi locks December release date; new poster intensifies buzz

The wait for Prabhas' Fauzi finally comes to an end. The makers of the period action drama announced on Wednesday that the film is set to arrive in cinemas on December 3, unveiling a new poster that presents the actor in a gritty, blood-streaked avatar.
Director Hanu Raghavapudi, whose last directorial was Sita Ramam, shared the update on social media. Alongside the release date reveal, he described the film as a story rooted in "courage, honour, and freedom," adding that Fauzi would be more than just a cinematic experience. "On 3rd DECEMBER 2026, the Fauzi march begins," he wrote.
Apart from Prabhas, the cast includes Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, Imanvi and Chaitra J Achar in key roles. The newly released poster features Prabhas sporting battle scars and an intense expression, hinting at the film's war backdrop and action-heavy narrative. Although the makers have kept plot details under wraps, the latest poster continues the film's rugged visual identity established by its earlier promotional material.
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauzi is being mounted as a multilingual release and will hit theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The technical crew includes cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee, composer Vishal Chandrashekar and editor Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao.
Prabhas was most recently seen in The Raja Saab, which released earlier this year. The actor also has an impressive lineup of upcoming projects, including Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, besides Salaar 2 and Kalki 2.