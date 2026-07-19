Lenin Movie Review: A regular revenge drama

Period dramas with themes of friendship, betrayal and revenge have become a familiar trend in Telugu cinema. Films like Rangasthalam, Pushpa and the recent Peddi are all set against the backdrop of the 1980s or 1990s and revolve around village festivals and revenge. Joining that list is Akhil Akkineni's Lenin, which hit the screens on Friday. Set in the late 1990s, the film revolves around a village festival and is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu. Produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Vamsi under the Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments banners, Lenin is Akhil's return to theatres after a three-year gap following Agent. Has it lived up to the expectations?