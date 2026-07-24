Mythri Movie Makers and Prashanth Neel's 418 locks its release date

Prashanth Neel is currently busy directing Jr NTR's Dragon, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Continuing his association with the production house, he has come on board as the presenter of 418 to encourage director Kiran Nadagouda, who earlier worked with him as a co-director on the KGF films. The film marks another collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Mythri Movie Makers.