Mythri Movie Makers and Prashanth Neel's 418 locks its release date

One of the leading production houses in South India, Mythri Movie Makers is backing big-budget films like Fauzi and Dragon, while also producing content-driven smaller films. Their latest venture is 418, a horror thriller presented by popular director Prashanth Neel.
The makers have now announced that 418 will hit theatres worldwide on July 31. Currently in the final stages of post-production, the film is written and directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, while Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar are producing it under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.
Prashanth Neel is currently busy directing Jr NTR's Dragon, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Continuing his association with the production house, he has come on board as the presenter of 418 to encourage director Kiran Nadagouda, who earlier worked with him as a co-director on the KGF films. The film marks another collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Mythri Movie Makers.
Director Kiran Nadagouda earlier worked as a co-director with Prashanth Neel on the KGF films. To encourage his former associate, Prashanth Neel has come on board as the presenter of 418.
Starring Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju and Preethi Pagadal in pivotal roles, 418 promises an intense horror experience driven by fear, suspense and psychological tension rather than comedy. The makers are positioning it as a spine-chilling entertainer designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats throughout.
With post-production progressing rapidly, the team is preparing to shift its focus to promotions ahead of the film's theatrical release. The promotional material released so far has already generated curiosity, hinting at a mysterious and unsettling world awaiting audiences.
The film boasts a strong technical team, with Dinesh Divakar handling the cinematography, Venky GG composing the music and background score, and Ullas Hydoor serving as the production designer.
With the release date drawing closer, the makers are expected to unveil regular promotional updates in the coming days.