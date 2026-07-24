Niharika Konidela: This is the most fulfilling moment in my 32-year-old life

The team of Committee Kurrollu celebrated after the film won the Best Telugu Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards, announced on Saturday. Producer Niharika Konidela, whose Pink Elephant Pictures backed the film, expressed her happiness and recalled the emotional journey behind its making. "I know the journey of everyone who worked on Committee Kurrollu. Most of them came from villages and small towns with dreams of making it in cinema, while a few came from Hyderabad. Some had worked on one or two films earlier, but for many, this was their debut," said Niharika.
Calling it the most fulfilling moment of her life, she said, "If there is one truly fulfilling moment in my 32-year-old life, it is deciding to produce Committee Kurrollu. Director Yadhu Vamsee waited for nearly two months to narrate the story to me. The moment I heard it, I believed in the film. Once I committed to it, I never looked back. I gave everything I had because I wanted to take this film to greater heights."
Niharika said making a film is only half the battle, while taking it to the audience is equally challenging. "We promoted the film like never before, but ultimately content is what brings audiences to theatres. We travelled to small villages to spread the word about the film. It was a true team effort, built with everyone's blood, sweat and hard work," she said.
She revealed that director Yadhu Vamsee had always believed the film would win a National Award. "From the very beginning, Vamsee kept saying this was a National Award-winning film. Initially, it wasn't my dream. But during the journey, I borrowed that dream from him, and eventually it became everyone's dream. I wanted this film to receive the highest honour possible because of the immense effort everyone had put into it."
Niharika also congratulated P Ravi Kumar (Bobby) for winning the Best Make-up award. "The makeover work in this film wasn't easy, and Akshay handled it brilliantly. Bobby is like family to everyone at Pink Elephant, and I am so happy that he received a National Award. We are fortunate to have people like him with us," she said.
She also reflected on her family's legacy. "My father Nagababu produced Rudra Veena, which won three National Awards 36 years ago. At that time, I wasn't even born. In our family, Chiranjeevi garu and Pawan Kalyan garu have achieved so much. I always felt I was simply a member of the family. Today, because of Committee Kurrollu, I feel I have earned my own place. I truly feel I deserve to be a part of the Mega family."
Niharika said she doesn't claim to know everything about cinema but hopes to continue backing meaningful films. "All I know is that either I should go in search of good cinema, or good cinema should find its way to Pink Elephant. I sincerely thank the National Awards jury for recognising our film with two prestigious honours."
Concluding her speech, Niharika said her father informed her that Chiranjeevi and Surekha were overjoyed by the achievement. "My father told me that Chiranjeevi garu said that after receiving this honour 36 years ago, seeing me receive it now is a matter of immense pride for our family. I am grateful to the universe and to God for choosing me to be part of such wonderful films," she signed off.