Saailu Kaampati to direct Sumanth Prabhas in his next, film launched today

Director Saailu Kaampati, who made an impressive debut with Raju Weds Rambai, has officially launched his second directorial venture. The film stars Mem Famous actor Sumanth Prabhas in the lead role and was launched on Monday with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad.
Raju Weds Rambai, inspired by a true story, earned critical acclaim upon its release and went on to win the Gaddar Film Award instituted by the Telangana Government, making Saailu one of the promising young directors to watch. The success of his debut film has created good expectations for his second project among industry circles.
The new project marks Production No 10 of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and is being produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Bharat Narang, adding another promising film to the banner's growing slate.
The film was formally launched at the Ganesh Temple in Secunderabad in the presence of the cast, crew and industry guests. Producer Sadanand handed over the script to the team, while successful filmmaker Shekar Kammula switched on the camera for the muhurtham shot. Actor Adivi Sesh sounded the clapboard, and director Saailu Kaampati directed the first shot.
For his second outing as a director, Saailu Kaampati has written a rustic entertainer that blends romance, humour and emotion. Set against the backdrop of a small town, the film promises a breezy love story filled with relatable characters, rooted emotions and wholesome entertainment. Sumanth Prabhas will be seen as a lively youngster in a role that perfectly suits his energetic screen presence.
The makers are expected to announce the female lead, supporting cast, technical crew and other details in the coming days. The regular shoot is expected to commence soon, while the release date will be announced at a later stage.